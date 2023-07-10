



According to official government advisers, the UK should end the controversial energy treaty to prevent it from delaying important climate action and forcing fossil fuel companies to pay hefty taxes.

The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) is a secret court system that allows companies to sue governments for policies that cut future profits. Companies have sued for phasing out coal-fired power plants, stopping offshore oil drilling and banning fracking. The UK’s Climate Change Commission has recently said the UK should withdraw from the ECT because proposed reforms have not gone far enough.

The UK and Japan are the only major economies that have not committed to leaving ECT. France, Germany, and Spain have already announced that they will withdraw, and the European Union (EU) is also planning to leave en masse, saying that climate change goals will be clearly undermined if it remains.

ECT was established in the 1990s to protect energy companies operating in former Soviet Union countries from government expropriation. But critics say the climate destruction treaty is being weaponized by fossil fuel companies.

The CCC said in its most recent report: The UK should announce its intention to withdraw from ECT. [as] Ongoing membership represents a risk to both the timely climate transition and taxpayers. The commission said the ECT was outdated and the prospects for further reform were uncertain.

Trade Advocate Cleodie Rickard of Global Justice Now said: Numerous European countries have promised to leave but are still discussing a coordinated exit that would nullify the treaty’s sunset clause and maximize the benefits of exit. Britain announcing withdrawal now could really throw off the balance.

The UK has recently supported attempts to reform ECT. However, Rickard said: The CCC makes clear that attempts to amend the treaty have failed. The proposed reforms would protect oil and gas projects that play an important role in climate change for at least 10 years out of 10 if we are all to have a livable future. Keeping global warming below the internationally agreed target of 1.5C requires reducing global carbon emissions by nearly half by 2030.

The Netherlands faces a $1.4 billion ($1.1 billion) ECT challenge over coal phase-out, and British oil company Rockhopper won $190 million in a lawsuit against Italy. ECT critics have estimated that compensation for fossil fuel companies could rise to $1 trillion or more. Some renewable energy companies have used ECT for compensation after subsidy changes.

ECT has a binding 20-year sunset clause on existing assets. However, CCC said: If momentum gathers behind the ECT exit, the exiting parties may come together to agree not to apply the sunset clause to each other. The CCC said a significant amount of exit parties would bring negotiating power.

Former UK Energy Secretary Chris Skidmore, who has led a net-zero review of the government in 2022, said in March that ECT was being weaponized by fossil fuel companies to sue the government for introducing climate policies and was a threat to the UK’s net. . Zero ambition at home and credibility abroad.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said: We continue to monitor the development of the evolving situation. Skidmore said UK support for ECT reform was no longer credible.

The Guardian stated in November that the ECT court system was criticized for institutional bias, self-regulatory issues and perceived conflicts of interest. The treaty is inconsistent with the Paris climate agreement, said former ECT executive Patrice Dreiski. ECT’s primary goal is to promote and protect fossil fuel investments.

A recent report by the CCC said the UK government’s targets for climate action were missing on almost all fronts, and political leadership was missing. Government minister and environmentalist Zac Goldsmith resigned on 30 June, accusing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of being completely unconcerned with the environment and climate crisis.

