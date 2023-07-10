Joe Biden arrives in the UK to meet Sunak and the King ahead of the NATO summit.





Play Brightcove Video

ITV News political correspondent Tom Sheldrick reports that the president’s agenda is high on his European tour.

Joe Biden landed in the UK on Monday as the first leg of his European tour to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the King.

Air Force One landed in London’s Stansted on Sunday evening before the glitz and politics kicked off while the US president disembarked to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania. The difficult decision to send cluster bombs to Kiev. The two are greeted by the King at Windsor Castle, where they will discuss the climate crisis.

Prime Minister Sunak stopped short of criticizing his counterpart on Saturday but stressed that Britain “encourages” the use of cluster bombs, which are illegal in many countries around the world.

The UK is one of 123 countries that have signed an agreement banning the controversial use of munitions in war because of their devastating effects on civilians.

The US and Ukraine have not signed the ban, and Russia has used cluster munitions in the conflict.

Mr Sunak and Mr Biden are scheduled to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania on Tuesday and are expected to call for increased defense spending, warning allies face unprecedented security challenges.

The White House said Biden would compare the memo to Sunak on Ukraine’s counterattack against Russia.

Downing Street said at the summit in Vilnius that Sunak would ask allies to increase defense spending to prepare for future threats.

“In the face of new and unprecedented challenges to physical and economic security, the ROK-US alliance is more important than ever,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

The King and Joe Biden met at the COP26 summit in Glasgow when Charles was Prince of Wales. Credit: AP

The UK is Europe’s leading NATO ally, America’s most important trade, defense and diplomatic partner, and is at the forefront of providing Ukraine with the support it needs to succeed on the battlefield.

We have built and invested in these alliances because we know they are the foundation of our strength and security. And I will continue to lead the UK in putting international relations at the heart of serving the British people.

The UK is one of the few NATO members to meet the alliance’s commitment to spending at least 2% of the country’s revenues on defense.

Last year’s estimate included France, Germany and Spain among the countries not hitting the target.

Watch the Prime Minister’s reaction to the US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine on Saturday.

Biden said sending cluster munitions to Ukraine was a difficult decision and tried to justify the action as necessary to bolster Kiev’s depleting ammunition stocks.

In a preview of a CNN exclusive interview scheduled to air Sunday afternoon UK time, the president defended the decision, describing it as an interim measure to stop putting Russian tanks into orbit amid Ukraine’s shortage of munitions stocks.

But Mr Sunak chose not to voice his support for the move during the by-election campaign against Selby, citing Britain’s commitment to the cluster bomb ban agreement.

Well, Britain has signed an agreement to ban the production or use of cluster munitions and discourage their use, he told the broadcaster.

We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia’s unlawful and unjust aggression, but we have done so by providing heavy tanks and the most recent long-range weapons, and we hope that all countries will continue to support Ukraine.

Russian barbarism is causing unspeakable suffering to millions of people.

We collectively have the right to fight it and we will head to the NATO summit in Vilnius next week. There we will discuss with our allies exactly how we can strengthen our support for Ukraine.

ITV news correspondent Robert Moore asked Pentagon chief spokesman Patrick Ryder about the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Cluster bombs are not the right weapon to send to Ukraine, says Rachel Reeves.

The shadow prime minister told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday program:

But I am concerned about the use of cluster bombs, and it’s not just the UK that has these concerns, obviously other countries as well.

So I want to find a way to properly arm Ukraine. But without the use of a weapon that could have an impact not only on the battlefield at the time, but for months and years afterward.

It is something that deeply concerns me and many others as well.

I support President Biden’s desire to ensure Ukraine is fully armed to fight Russia, but I’m not sure this is the right weapon.

What is a Cluster Bomb?

The weapon deploys a large number of bombs over a large area.

Unexploded bombs can pose a threat to civilians long after a conflict is over.

A cluster munition convention that prohibits its use or stockpile because of its indiscriminate effect on civilians.

The United States, Ukraine and Russia are not signatories.

Moscow and Kiev have so far used cluster bombs in their wars.

Want a quick, professional briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to the latest podcasts and find out what you need to know…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-07-09/sunak-to-meet-biden-in-uk-as-allies-criticise-us-over-ukraine-cluster-bombs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos