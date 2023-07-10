Big U.S. banks to post biggest increase in loan losses since pandemic





America’s biggest banks are set to report the biggest increase in loan losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this week, as rising interest rates put mounting pressure on borrowers across the economy .

The second quarter earnings release is expected to show that banks have benefited to some extent from higher interest rates, boosting lending and investment income. But after three years of relatively low defaults, fueled in part by pandemic-era stimulus cash and other government aid, lenders are also starting to see the negative effects of rising rates and inflation. on borrowers.

Based on average estimates from banking analysts, as compiled by Bloomberg.

The six lenders will set aside about an additional $7.6 billion to cover loans that could go wrong, analysts estimate.

Both of these figures are almost double what they were in the same quarter a year ago. However, they remain below the hits the big banks took at the start of the pandemic when charges and provisions peaked at $6 billion and $35 billion respectively.

Credit cards are the biggest pain point for a number of banks. JPMorgans card loan write-offs totaled $1.1 billion in the quarter, analysts said, compared with $600 million in the same period a year ago. At BofA, credit card loans account for about a quarter of its charges.

Commercial real estate loans (CRLs) are also holding back the performance of banks. Property owners face reduced demand for office space as remote and hybrid work arrangements persist even though the pandemic is over.

Wells Fargo, the largest CRE lender among the nation’s biggest banks, told investors this month it had added $1 billion to its loan loss provisions to cover potential office building losses. and other poorly performing properties.

The investment bank should also touch its profits. Revenues from Wall Street banks and corporate advisory businesses are expected to fall further this quarter due to a shortage of trading business that has lasted longer than many executives had anticipated.

Trading revenue, which has soared in recent years amid financial market volatility, is expected to slow.

Still, banking analysts say the benefits of higher interest rates should outweigh the downsides for most big banks. On average, analysts expect the six largest U.S. banks to report earnings per share rose 6% year-on-year.

The biggest banks have been a good place for investors to hide amid regional bank liquidity problems coupled with concerns over increased regulation, KBW banking analysts Christopher McGratty and David Konrad wrote in a note to clients. . That said, it remains a challenging environment for universal banks.

JPMorgan, which will be one of the first to report on Friday, is expected to report the largest percentage increase in loan losses from the same period a year ago.

Analysts predict the combined cost of losses from loan write-offs marked as uncollectible and new provisions will be $3.8 billion in the second quarter of the year. That would be a 120% increase from the $1.8 billion in downgraded loan costs reported by the nation’s largest bank in the same quarter a year ago.

Wells Fargo and BofA’s combined loan losses are expected to more than double in the quarter, with a 70% jump at Goldman and 60% at Morgan Stanley and Citi.

CFRA banking analyst Kenneth Leon predicts that BofA, Citi and JPMorgan will also increase their reserves to cover potential losses in commercial real estate this quarter.

As lenders, banks can still arrange loans with problem loans, he wrote in a note to clients last month, although some individual office buildings may be difficult to resolve.

JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo report results on Friday, followed by BofA and Morgan Stanley on July 18. Goldman reports July 19.

The U.S. banking sector weathered a crisis in its regional banking system this spring, but Federal Reserve stress test results showed the biggest banks could suffer billions of dollars in losses and still have more capital. as required by regulators.

Unlike many small and medium banks that have paid higher savings rates to retain their customers, large institutions still offer relatively modest interest rates to savers, thereby increasing their profit margins.

However, analysts predict that the big banks will eventually have to start offering better rates.

In the third and fourth quarters, the banks got a windfall of net interest income well above anything anyone expected. Now you’re going to render some of that. No one knows exactly how many but I don’t think it will be the majority, said Oppenheimer research analyst Chris Kotowski.

