Yellen says recession isn’t completely irrelevant, but US economy is strong





Topline

A recession isn’t completely off the table even if the U.S. economy remains strong, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a Sunday interview on CBS, after the June jobs report released earlier this week showed that the US economy was creating fewer jobs than in previous months, a trend Yellen describes as normal after years of rapid growth.

AP/Mark Schiefelbein Key Facts

In an interview on CBS News Face the Nation, Yellen described the job market as strong, but said we would expect to see a slower pace of ongoing job creation, after just over 200 000 jobs were added in June, a slowdown from previous months.

As Yellen welcomed the return of more workers to the labor market and the unemployment rate fell precipitously, she warned that monthly job gains would slow to a more normal level and said it was appropriate and normal to have a more moderate economic growth.

The Treasury Secretary said inflation remained too high, but noted it had started to ease, after prices rose 4% year-on-year in May, the figure for lowest inflation in more than two years, but still double the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Large number

3.6%. That was the unemployment rate in June, according to data released Friday.

crucial quote

Inflation [is] too high, a concern for us and the American people, but diminishing over time, and I hope and believe that there is a way to reduce inflation in the context of a health care labor market and data I’ve seen suggests were on that path,” Yellen said on CBS.

Key context

The US economy added 209,000 jobs last month, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The unemployment rate fell slightly, from 3.7% in May to 3.6% in June. While the numbers are promising, they were also below estimates and the fewest jobs added in a month since December 2020. In May, the US economy added 339,000 jobs. For months, the Federal Reserve has tried to reduce inflation by raising interest rates to their highest level in decades, slowing economic growth and sparking fears of recession. As a result, many economists and policymakers hope to see job growth reach a more sustainable level, allowing inflation to come down without forcing the Fed to raise rates significantly or plunging the country into a recession. The central bank opted not to raise interest rates further last month, but indicated that further rate hikes this year are likely, and said on Wednesday that a recession in 2023 is quite likely but probably won’t be deep or prolonged.

Tangent

In late June, after lawmakers agreed to raise the debt ceiling and avoid the risk of the country defaulting on its loans, Yellen downgraded the risk of a recession, saying my chances, if any, have declined, in an interview with Bloomberg.

Further reading

The United States added fewer than 209,000 jobs than expected last month as the labor market cools slightly (Forbes)

