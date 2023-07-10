Nominations ahead of UK Coaching Awards 2023





With the UK Coaching Awards 2023 nominees officially unveiled across 10 categories, participants, clubs and sporting organizations providing physical activity and sport are invited to nominate outstanding coaches to celebrate at the national level.

Considered the most prestigious award within the coaching community, it is a national celebration recognizing coaches who have made extraordinary contributions to supporting communities, changing lives and delivering sporting outcomes across sport. The categories for this year’s awards were carefully chosen to honor the many ways coaches positively impact lives and improve their communities.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 4th at 10:00 am.

With previous winners including Sarina Wiegman, Jane Figueiredo, Judy Murray and the Ben Stokes coaching chain, the award recognizes Britain’s finest coaching staff and the unforgettable moments they provide. Nomination is possible for coaches of all levels and types of coaching competency, whether inspiring young contestants at the grassroots or creating pioneering coaching podcasts that share knowledge and insights with others.

The categories are:

Community Coach of the Year Community Coach of the Year Children & Youth Young Coach of the Year Change a Life Award Talent Development Coach of the Year High Performance Coach of the Year Online Coach of the Year Coaching Podcast Comprehensive Coaching Coaching Developer of the Year

Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching, once again urges participants and clubs to help coaches be recognized for their community contributions and commitment to supporting sport at all levels.

There are coaches who do more every day to change the lives of the people they coach. A good coach motivates, encourages and most importantly supports us with comprehensive management to ensure that sport is accessible, inclusive, safe for all and reaps the numerous benefits of participation.

If you know of outstanding coaches who are helping you, your club or the wider community and deserve recognition, this is your chance to show how much you value them and what they do. UK Coaching exists for coaches and unites the community to show support for the amazing work our coaches do from grassroots to elite level.

Public nominations close at 10:00 on September 4, after which an independent and impartial review process will take place.

To submit your nominations, please visit the UK Coachings Awards platform www.ukcoaching.org/events/our-awards.

