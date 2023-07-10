Allisen Corpuz wins the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach





PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. Standing on the dais next to a trophy so large and shiny it practically overwhelmed her, Allisen Corpuz told the assembled scribes that she never really thought she would get this far.

No one watching, however, would ever guess. Not considering how Corpuz calmly conducted business during one of the game’s most historic weeks, when the biggest payday in women’s golf wasn’t even the biggest headline.

It was more than money; it was a chance for history. A chance to stand on the shoulders of gaming giants who came before her and claim the honor of being the first woman to win a major championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links, a jaw-droppingly beautiful American treasure and its power.

My trainer told me this morning, no one is going to give it to you, said Corpuz, who calmly walked out on a sunny day and took it from a horde of pursuers.

Corpuz joins Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Tom Watson as big winners at Pebble Beach. Within a week when Punahou School graduate Michelle Wie West retired from competitive golf, Corpuz said aloha to the world.

The 25-year-old USC graduate, in her second year of touring, entered the week 29th in the world but largely ignored. She ended the week with a congratulatory tweet from former President Barack Obama, who also asked for a tee time.

May Corpuz nervously walked the famous 18th fairway on Sunday night, praying as she held a bottle of water. She sat quietly under the gallery rope as her youngest child raced up the fairway with a three stroke lead.

There was no reason to worry. Corpuz parried the final hole smoothly to secure a three-stroke victory and a check for $2 million. A crowded grandstand erupted with chants from the United States! UNITED STATES! as Corpuz, a Hawaiian of South Korean and Filipino descent, became the first American to lift the US Womens Open trophy since Brittany Lang in 2016.

After getting off to a good start with two birdies in the first three holes, Corpuz was clocked at No. 11. His caddie, Jay Monahan, candidly noted after the round that the timing was particularly brutal given he had to go to the bathroom.

On the par-4 13, Corpuz was between a 5-iron and a 6-iron on her approach, and with a 5-iron in hand, the wind died down and she backed off. At that point, a rules official approached to say that if she received another bad weather, she would receive a one-stroke penalty. Because the LPGA usually hands out fines, Monahan turned and asked, “Do we get petted if we get another one?”

I think she heard me say that, said Monahan, who could feel the tension rising.

After his boss put two putts for par, however, Monahan said he was eerily calm the rest of the day.

I’ve had a few instances in the past where I kind of let that get to me, Corpuz said of being put on the clock. Obviously not happy about that, but just kinda rushed things and didn’t land a good shot. I thought, that’s just kind of how the course plays out sometimes. You have a difficult hole, you are falling behind. I just told myself that we would catch up later and that we would stay calm, that we would continue to do everything at the same pace.

All week since joining the LPGA Corpuz has told herself that she belongs here, that she is good enough to compete. Earlier this year in Singapore, she found herself paired with the two best players in the world Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda in the final round. Although she didn’t win the tournament, Corpuz closed with a 69 and for the first time felt truly comfortable in that position.

When the stakes rise, Corpuz finds that she often begins to move too fast. Taking the time to look at the big picture, she says, helps her keep things slow and steady.

Every few holes, Corpuz said, I just looked outside and said, I’m here at Pebble Beach. There aren’t many places better than this.

She closed with a 3-under 69 to beat Charley Hull (66) and former No. 1 Jiyai Shin (68) by three strokes. She was the only player on the course to score four rounds under par, taking on Pebbles demanding the final streak of 11 holes in 1 under.

Corpuz grew up in Oahu on the left side of the seventh hole of the Kapolei Golf Course and started playing with his older brother George when he was around 4 or 5 years old. At age 6, she told her father, Marcos, if you want me to play golf, don’t scold me.

Marcos, a dentist, and May weren’t overbearing parents, but even at such a young age, Corpuz knew she was intrinsically motivated to get better. No one needed to push her.

Mary Bea Porter-King, a former LPGA player who helped found the Hawaii State Golf Association, said Allisen was around 7 years old when she first entered her junior program. She didn’t make sense, even back then.

She was quietly strong and very graceful, always very graceful, Porter-King said.

When asked by the media what made him fall in love with the game at a young age, Corpuz gave a fun and honest answer: Honestly, I sucked. I just wanted to improve myself. I think it’s just kind of who I am, like as a person. Just if something can be done better, that’s how I want to do it.

In 2008, Corpuz overtook Wie West as the youngest to qualify for the US Womens Amateur Public Links at 10 years, 3 months and 9 days. Comparisons naturally followed.

I never really compared myself to her, says Corpuz. I always wanted to make a name for myself. She has just been a very great source of inspiration.

Corpuz followed in her father’s footsteps to USC, where she stayed an additional year to earn a master’s degree in global supply chain management and a graduate certificate in business analytics.

There is no doubt that Corpuz’s strongest asset is its spirit.

Now she can finally rest. She made history.

