Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open for her first LPGA title





Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the US Womens Open her first LPGA title, closing with a three-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before. .

Corpuz, a 25-year-old Hawaiian who played at USC, pulled away with a big par putt and back-to-back birdies on the back nine to enjoy golf’s most scenic ride down the 18th fairway, the ocean Pacific on her left and her place secured as the inaugural US Womens Open champion at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

She won by three strokes over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and won the $2 million prize, the richest ever for a major LPGA championship.

Corpuz was so calm and cool on the biggest stage in women’s golf, no matter the shot or the circumstances, until reality started to set in on the 18th, the same path traveled by Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods, all Open champions at Pebble Beach.

When she tapped for the pair, she covered her smile with her hand and wiped away her tears with her Aloha print towel.

Unreal, said Corpuz. This week has been like a dream come true. It was really great to be at Pebble Beach this week. Every few holes I looked and thought, I’m here at Pebble. There aren’t many places better than this.

Allisen Corpuz wipes away tears as she leaves the 18th green with her caddy after winning the US Womens Open.

(Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

Former President Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate her on Twitter. Both went to Punahou School in Honolulu.

Y’all make us all proud and looking forward to a game in Kapolei!, Obama tweeted.

Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to claim her first victory at the US Womens Open, that one in a three-way elimination on Monday.

Corpuz, who finished nine under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.

Corpuz never gave anyone much of a chance. Nasa Hataoka lost her one-stroke lead on the first hole when Corpuz hit her approach within five feet to set up a birdie, and the 24-year-old Japanese dropped too many shots down the home stretch.

They were tied at the turn until Corpuz reached his approach just under 10 feet for a birdie on the 10. The key moment came on the par three 12, when Corpuz hit his approach shot into the bunker and had 15 feet for par. Hataoka rolled his birdie putt from the fringe five feet from the hole. Corpuz made his par, Hataoka missed his putt and the lead was two and only growing.

Hull, who started the final round seven shots behind, went two shots closer at the start of the back nine and stayed in the game with a 30-foot putt for a birdie on the 16th. later that she realized Corpuz was slipping away. Hull kept firing, hitting three woods under the cypress in the middle of the 18th fairway and nearly shooting it.

Shy kids don’t get candy, she told herself on the 18th before breaking loose and dropping to her knees to watch her flight.

Shin birdied on the 18th to join Hull as runners-up.

Hataoka, whose 66 on Saturday was nearly nine strokes better than the field, had a 40 on the back nine and tied for fourth with Bailey Tardy, the 36-hole leader who went 75-73 on the weekend for his best result in his LPGA rookie season.

But this moment was all about Corpuz. She joined Michelle Wie West as Hawaii’s only major champions Wie West won the Women’s Open at No. 2 Pinehurst in 2014 and played her last major this week at Pebble Beach.

They are not close, except for their high school (Punahou) and their education. Wie West graduated from Stanford, Corpuz earned a business degree and an MBA from USC and their early start.

Corpuz broke Wie Wests’ record as the youngest player to qualify for the US Womens Amateur Public Links at age 10. It was his 19th USGA championship. She knows the USGA formula of fairways and greens and has a lot of patience.

The official behind the fifth green was Mary Bea Porter King, the pioneer of junior golf in Hawaii and one of the most influential figures in the game. Corpuz first entered the Hawaii junior program at age 7 years old.

She was always calm, cool and…I won’t say serious, but she just walked on. She was something of a giant killer, Porter King said. I don’t think she was afraid of anything.

This was evident at Pebble Beach, which had enough wind to be tougher than ever. Only seven players finished under par.

Rose Zhang, who dominated the amateur scene and went on to earn her first LPGA Tour start as a pro, was never off track and finished with a 72 tied for ninth. She’s now top 10 in both majors as a pro, though this time around she’s never been in the mix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2023-07-09/allisen-corpuz-wins-us-womens-open-pebble-beach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos