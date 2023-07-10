Gold steady as traders await US inflation data; palladium blades





Markets await US CPI data on Wednesday Gold could drop below $1,900 if inflation stays elevated

July 10 (Reuters) – Gold was little changed on Monday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve policy, while palladium prices fell below the 1,200 level dollars per ounce for the first time since December 2018.

Spot gold was flat at $1,923.59 an ounce as of 10:10 a.m. EDT (2:10 p.m. GMT). US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,928.60.

“Gold has strong chart support at $1,900. If inflation remains elevated, it could push gold below this level and prices could quickly drop to $1,848,” analyst Jim Wyckoff said. Principal at Kitco.

This week, the focus will be on U.S. CPI (consumer price index) data due Wednesday after Fed minutes from last week showed a large majority of policymakers were expecting a further tightening of the policy.

Higher interest rates tarnish the appeal of gold, which earns no interest.

Bullion prices have fallen more than 7% since hitting near-record highs in early May as investors lowered expectations for the end of the Fed’s rate hike cycle.

“The technical posture remains bearish for the gold market. I think it’s going to take a geopolitical spark to push prices up significantly,” Wyckoff said.

The Labor Department’s jobs report released on Friday showed the US economy added the fewest jobs in 2.5 years in June, but steady wage growth indicated still tight labor market conditions. work.

Meanwhile, palladium fell 2.9% to $1,208.78 an ounce after hitting a session low of $1,190.65.

Palladium has lost nearly 33% so far this year as the rapid rise of electric vehicles threatens to hammer demand for the catalyst metal amid broader economic weakness.

“If interest rates continue to rise, as futures markets are predicting, they will likely find a sore spot for U.S. consumers and sales are expected to slow, driving demand for palladium over the next 12 months,” they said. wrote Heraeus analysts in a note.

Silver held steady at $23.05 while platinum rose 1.5% to $921.81.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie

