UK Weather: Exact Date Expected to End Heavy Rains in July





Heavy rain poured across much of the UK over the weekend. Photo: Getty

Heavy rain fell over much of the UK over the weekend and the Bureau of Meteorology warned the situation would get worse before it gets better.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to continue until at least July 23, meaning Britons will have to wait before the long-awaited heat wave.

A Meteorological Office spokesman said: “The situation has been generally unstable across the UK during this period, which mixes sunny weather with showers, but there is the potential for longer periods of rain at times.”

“Some showers will be heavy at times and accompanied by thunder.

“As well as wet weather, the UK will also experience cooler temperatures compared to early summer.”

“Over time, low pressure is expected to form around the northeast of England, while high pressure will push in from the southwest,” they added.

Thunderstorms hit large parts of the UK over the weekend. Photo: Getty

“Given this synoptic setup, it means that the winds may be light to the northeast at first, but the showers will move slowly.

“With air masses coming primarily from the North Atlantic, year-round temperatures will often be on the cool side.”

On Tuesday, the rain is expected to stop in the southeast and clear skies and showers are expected in the north.

Unstable weather is expected to continue through Friday with periodic showers hitting parts of the UK.

READ MORE: Hot weather in the UK is set to return on an exact date as the Met Office issues warnings of strong winds and heavy rain.

READ MORE: ‘Say goodbye to the heat’: forecasters warn next week as thunderstorms and heavy rain strike UK

There may be some time to wait before the UK experiences a heat wave. Photo: Getty

A yellow weather warning was issued between 11am and 8pm on Sunday for millions of households in south west England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, swarms of flying ants have been seen in and around the south coast of England.

“Every year around this time of year, we catch ants on our rain radar,” said National Weather Service forecaster Simon Partridge.

“When it’s raining, they don’t fly much. It’s usually the southern parts of England where we tend to notice the most.”

He said, “They caught on the radar on Friday. It was much drier and it was easier to spot them. They can be seen for miles across what looks like a very heavy downpour. It was about a mile on Friday.”

