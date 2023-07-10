Matt Turner saves two penalties, USMNT beats Canada to reach Gold Cup semis





CINCINNATI — Goaltender Matt Turner made two key saves on penalties as the United States beat Canada 2-2 (3-2) to advance to the Gold Cup semifinals.

“The way he makes big plays [stands out]”, said United States interim coach BJ Callaghan. “He started in the game against Jamaica. The captain is leading us at the moment. These are the times when you expect the big players to step in.”

After USA conceded just one goal in three group stage matches, Canada scored twice on Sunday night after the first 90 minutes of the game. Steven Vitoria beat Turner through the middle from a stoppage-time penalty before Jacob Shaffelburg gave Canada a 2-1 lead in the 109th minute. An own goal from Canadian Scott Kennedy made it 2-2 in the 115th.

Turner immediately got his revenge against Vitoria on penalties. Vitoria was the first player to shoot and, again, moved through the middle on Turner.

USA and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner made two saves in the penalty shootout against Canada. Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for the USSF

“A lot of the penalties I had seen on my sheets or in my prep, most of those guys were off the field by the time the bullpens were there,” Turner said. “I just trusted my instincts, really, and usually when I do that, I’m a lot more successful.”

This time the Arsenal goalkeeper was ready, parrying the shot with a right hand to give the United a boost. After Brandon Vzquez missed for USA, Turner dived to his left to save a shot from Liam Fraser, and USA didn’t look back.

Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Jess Ferreira all scored for the United States, which took a 3-2 lead in the fifth round, when Canadian Charles-Andreas Brym hit the crossbar, securing the victory for the United States. .

“These are the high-stakes, high-impact games that we look to play because they test the character of the group, and tonight we showed up,” Callaghan said.

Turner was the sole survivor of the starting XI that faced Canada in the Nations League last month.

The Americans have reached 12 consecutive Gold Cup semi-finals. Entering a shootout for the first time since losing to Panama in the 2015 Gold Cup third-place game, the Americans improved to 5-4 in games decided by penalties.

The USMNT will now face Panama in the semifinals on Wednesday night in San Diego.

The US-Panama winner will advance to the championship match on July 16 against Mexico or Jamaica at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

