Depeche Mode presents new shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe.





Depeche Mode has announced new UK, Ireland and European tour dates for 2024. See below for details.

The duo, consisting of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, will hit the road again early next year in support of their 15th and most recent album, Memento Mori, out in March.

Read More: Depeche Mode Interview: Do Your Best. I don’t know if I can do it again.

Having played last month at London’s Twickenham Stadium as part of a wider European tour, Depeche Mode will return to the capital for a concert at The O2 on 22 January 2024. Additional performances are scheduled in Birmingham (January 24) and Manchester (29). Glasgow (31).

The band will then head to Dublin on February 3 before returning to Europe for concerts in numerous cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Lisbon and Budapest. The schedule will conclude with two shows in Cologne on 3rd and 5th April.

UK/Ireland show tickets go on general sale this Saturday (July 15th) at 10am (BST). You can purchase it here.

Depeche Mode’s 2024 tour dates are:

Depeche Mode Tour of UK, Ireland and Europe 2024. CREDIT: Press

Depeche Mode kicked off their 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour in Sacramento, California last March. They are currently on tour in Europe and will be wrapping up next month. In September, the duo will kick off additional dates across North America.

In a 4-star review of the group’s recent London show, NME wrote:

“Look at the setlist: the bittersweet euphoria from Everything Counts, the furious stomp from I Feel You, the lousy outing from Wrong, the Jacques Lu Cont dancing swagger from A Pain That Im Used To, and that encore? Isn’t Never Let Me Down Again In Personal Jesus enough? Come on. Was in sexy goth heaven. I feel spoiled as an audience member and I will be lucky if this good feeling and obsession with Depeche Modes’ current purple streak continues for years to come.”

Meanwhile, the band’s latest album was recently named one of the best albums of 2023 so far by NME.

In an interview with NME last October, frontman Gahan explained that he was initially hesitant about making a new Depeche Mode album, the first since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in 2022.

I have to say it wasn’t something I jumped into, he said. At first, I resisted quite a bit. I don’t know if I still want to do this job. All the usual kind of stuff, but a little more than usual.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/music/depeche-mode-announce-2024-tour-dates-uk-ireland-europe-live-shows-buy-tickets-3466919 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos