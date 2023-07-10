US Women’s Open payout: Allisen Corpuz nearly quintupled season earnings





Allisen Corpuz had earned $481,309 in 12 LPGA starts while competing in this week’s US Women’s Open. She left Pebble Beach Sunday night with the trophy and $2 million.

Last year, Minjee Lee took home $1.8 million for her USWO win.

Here is the full breakdown of the $11 million purse:

Player Earnings Upon Arrival 1 Allisen Corpuz $2,000,000 2 Charley Hull $969,231 2 Ji Yai Shin $969,231 4 Nasa Hataoka $482,136 4 Bailey Tardy $482,136 6 Ayaka Furue $369,403 6 Hyo Joo Kim 369 $403 8 Hae Ran Ryu $313.71 3 9 Rose Zhang $27 2,355 9 Maja Stark $272,355 11 Ally Ewing $237,993 12 Brooke M. Henderson $220,050 13 Hannah Green $167,641 13 Min-Ji Park 167 $641 13 Grace Kim $167,641 13 Aya Kinoshita $167,641 13 Minjee Lee $167,641 13 Xiyu Janet Lin $167,641 13 Se i Young Kim $167,641 20 Yuka Saso $106,269 20 Ruoning Yin $106,269 20 Carlota Ciganda $106,269 20 Lizette Salas $106,269 20 Angel Yin $106,269 20 Andrea Lee $106,269 20 Hye-Jin Choi $106,269 27 Jeongeun Lee6 $77,779 27 Patty Tavatanakit $77,779 27 Gaby Lopez 77 77 $9 27 In Gee Chun $77,779 31 Gemma Dryburgh $67,550 95 31 Leona Maguire $67,595 33 Aditi Ashok $50,093 33 Pajaree Anannarukarn $50,093 33 Ruixin Liu $50,093 33 Gabriela Ruffels $50,093 33 Benedetta Moresco (a) $0 33 Mao Saigo $50,093 33 So Mi Lee $50,093 33 Mina Harigae $50,093 33 Lydia Ko $50,093 33 Aza Hara Munoz $50,093 33 Amy Yang $50,093 93 33 Perrine Delacour $50,093 45 Aine Donegan (a) $0 45 Bronte Law $35,208 45 Celine Boutier $35,208 48 Cheyenne Knight $29,283 48 Amari Avery (a) $0 48 Chisato Iwai $29,283 48 Marina Alex $29,283 48 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $29,283 53 Linn Grant $ 24.56 2,53 da Yeon Lee 24,562 $ 53 Miyu Sato 24,562 $ 53 Haeji Kang 24,562 $ 53 SO Yeon Ryu 24,562 $ 53 Dottie Ardina 24,562 $ 59 Albane Valenzuela 23 133 $ 59 Emma Spitz 233 $ 29 Monet Chun (a) $0 59 Lindy Duncan $23,133 59 Brittany Lang $23,133 64 AL im Kim $22,230 64 Haruka Kawasaki $22,230 64 Haru Nomura $22,230 64 Nelly Korda $22,230 68 Kana Mikashima $21,553 68 Ashleigh Buhai $21,553 70 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $21,215 71 Jenny Coleman $20,876 71 Minami Katsu $20,876 73 Moriya Jutanugarn $20,538 74 Charlotte Thomas $20,312

