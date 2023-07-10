British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after her SUV crashed into a Wimbledon school.





LONDON (AP) A second 8-year-old girl has died after her SUV crashed into a primary school in London’s Wimbledon district, British police said Sunday.

Metropolitan Police said Nouria Sajad died at a London hospital on Sunday, three days after the accident.

The Sajjads family said in a statement that Nuria is the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and was loved by everyone around her.

Lowell P. Weicker Jr. is remembered as a towering figure in Connecticut politics. On his June 28 death, Weicker gained national notoriety for taking on his party as a junior Republican senator during the Watergate hearings.

A prominent Belarusian journalist is serving up to six years in prison as part of the government’s years-long crackdown on independent media and human rights activists.

Police say a suspect in a 1982 Tylenol poisoning that killed seven people in the Chicago area has died.

Police continue to search for a Northern California man accused of murder who fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning.

Another 8-year-old girl, Selena Lau, died Thursday after her Land Rover broke through a fence and rammed into a private girls’ school in a quiet suburb.

The accident occurred about one mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, home of the world-famous Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Police said the crash, which occurred while the children were having an outdoor holiday party on the school premises, was not related to terrorism.

The 46-year-old driver was arrested on charges of dangerous driving leading to death and was later released on bail pending further investigation.

Several people, including a woman in her 40s who are in serious condition after the accident, were taken to the hospital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/uk-wimbledon-suv-crash-preparatory-school-f2fb4d22456dabfb099d60fdedd67cd0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos