North Korea denounces the decision of the United States to deploy nuclear submarines in the peninsula | Nuclear Weapons News





Pyongyang has also accused US spy planes of violating its airspace and warns those planes could be shot down.

North Korea has condemned a US plan to deploy a nuclear missile submarine in waters near the Korean peninsula, warning that the move could trigger a devastating atomic conflict.

In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, a spokesperson for North Korea’s Defense Ministry said Washington’s plan endorsed by the leaders of the United States and South Korea at a summit in April would introduce US strategic nuclear weapons into the country. Korean peninsula for the first time since 1981.

This is a very dangerous situation as it will bring regional military tension to a more critical state and could cause the worst nuclear conflict crisis in practice, the anonymous spokesman said.

The US plan is blatant nuclear blackmail against North Korea as well as countries in the region and poses a serious threat to peace, the KCNA said.

It is up to the future actions of the United States to determine if an extreme situation arises in the Korean Peninsula region that no one wants, and the United States will be held fully responsible if an unexpected situation occurs, he said. .

US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol agreed in Washington in April that a US Navy nuclear ballistic missile submarine would visit South Korea, although no timetable has been given for such a visit.

The visit is part of an effort to boost the deployment of strategic U.S. assets to respond more effectively to North Korea’s ramping up nuclear and ballistic missile program.

A US nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine arrived at South Korea’s Busan port last month, while in June a US B-52 strategic bomber took part in air military exercises with South Korea. South in a show of force after North Korea’s failed launch. of a spy satellite.

Pyongyang said the US decision to sail nuclear submarines has created a very dangerous situation that prevents us from realistically accepting the worst-case scenario of a nuclear confrontation.

He also claimed that US reconnaissance planes had recently violated his airspace near the east coast, warning that there was no guarantee that a shocking incident where a US Army strategic reconnaissance plane American air would be shot down over the East Sea would not happen.

The statement cites past incidents where North Korea has shot down or intercepted US aircraft on the border with South Korea and off the coast.

The North Korean threats came as Yoon prepared to attend the annual NATO summit to be held this year in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is the second year in a row that the South Korean leader will attend the summit, underscoring his desire to deepen ties with the world’s largest military alliance.

Ahead of his departure, Yoon, in a statement to the Associated Press news agency, said it was time for the international community to show its resolve to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is stronger. than North Korea’s desire to develop nuclear weapons.

Yoon said South Korea will stress at the NATO meeting the importance of international cooperation against North Korea’s illegal acts.

He also said a new NATO-South Korea document will come into effect at the summit to institutionalize cooperation in 11 areas, including non-proliferation and cybersecurity.

Yoon’s discussion of North Korea with NATO leaders could trigger a backlash from Pyongyang, which has previously called increased cooperation between NATO and US allies in Asia a process to create a Asian version of NATO which she said would increase regional animosities.

North Korea argues its weapons testing spree is an effort to bolster defenses against expanding South Korean and US military drills it sees as rehearsals for the invasion. Yoon says he wants to opt for peace by force but remains open to dialogue with North Korea.

Peace is never more certain and reliable than when backed by strong force and deterrence, Yoon added. Strong international sanctions against North Korea have the effect of preventing the advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.

Yoon will attend the NATO summit with the leaders of Japan, Australia and New Zealand, a sign of the strengthening ties between NATO and countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The four countries were also invited to last year’s summit.

