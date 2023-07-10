Joe Biden Says US-UK Relations ‘Solid’ Despite Disagreement Over Ukraine | political news





President Joe Biden described US-UK relations as “solid” despite reported disagreements over Ukraine.

Biden told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the two men who met on Downing Street this morning “couldn’t meet a closer friend and greater ally.”

He greeted him at the gate of Number 10 and then joined the Prime Minister in Downing Street Gardens as the talks began.

After a series of meetings this year, including a trip to Washington last month, the prime minister said it was “good that we continue the dialogue”.

Mr. Sunak said the two sides would consider “how to strengthen cooperation, common economic security for the benefit of the citizens”.

The two leaders will also attend the NATO summit in Lithuania this week.

Image: Rishi Sunak welcomes Joe Biden at 10 Downing Street.

“We know that we are one of the staunchest allies in the alliance and will do everything we can to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security,” Sunak said.

It comes amid reported disagreements over Ukraine’s ambitions to join NATO and the US decision to deliver cluster munitions to Kyiv, which is not backed by the UK.

However, Biden insisted that “our relationship is strong.”

Shortly after meeting Sunak on Downing Street, Mr Biden headed to Windsor Castle in Berkshire for tea and chat with the King.

Image: King Charles III and US President Joe Biden arrive to meet participants in the Climate Finance Mobilization Forum at Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room.

It was also confirmed in October that there will be a “high-level” meeting between the 10th and the White House to “drive forward” the Atlantic Declaration, an agreement to strengthen economic security in response to the growing threat from China.

Earlier, Downing Street dismissed reports of a split between Britain and the United States, saying Ukraine’s intention to join NATO would be discussed at a summit in Lithuania later this week.

Britain supports Ukraine’s entry into a swift military alliance, but the US took a more cautious tone, with Biden saying Saturday that Ukraine is currently “not ready” for NATO membership.

When asked about the difference in views, Spokesperson No. 10 said: “Certainly we want to support Ukraine on its way to joining the alliance. The exact mechanism will be discussed with NATO allies.”

He added that he had seen reports of the disagreement, but “I don’t think it’s accurate.”

Image: US President Joe Biden attends the arrival and inspection of the honor guard with the King at Windsor Castle

Another issue that has divided Downing Street and the White House is the White House’s decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions.

Britain has signed an international treaty banning the use of arms, and Mr. Sunak has a duty to oppose the use of arms. The US did not sign the agreement.

The spokesperson said providing arms was a “difficult choice for the United States” that was “forced on them by Russia’s war of aggression.”

The two leaders “discussed the commitments the UK has under the agreement to discourage the production or use of cluster munitions.”

When asked if Sunak followed through on his promise to curb the use of arms during his meeting with Biden, the spokesperson said: “Yes, they discussed the demands the Prime Minister faces because of this agreement and the UK is supporting that.” “

