US and EU finalize long-awaited data-sharing deal





A deal to ensure data from Meta, Google and dozens of other companies can continue to flow between the United States and the European Union was reached on Monday, after the digital transfer of personal information between the two jurisdictions has been questioned because of confidentiality. concerns.

The decision adopted by the European Commission is the latest step in a year-long process and resolves at least for now a dispute over the ability of US intelligence agencies to access data on European Union residents. . The debate pitted US national security concerns against European privacy rights.

The agreement, known as the EU-US Data Privacy Framework, gives Europeans the ability to object when they believe their personal information has been improperly collected by US intelligence agencies. An independent review body made up of US judges, called the Data Protection Review Court, will be created to hear these appeals.

Didier Reynders, the EU commissioner who helped negotiate the deal with US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, called it a robust solution. The agreement more clearly defines when intelligence agencies are able to collect personal information about people in the European Union and describes how Europeans can appeal against this collection, he said.

It’s a real change, Mr. Reynders said in an interview. Protection travels with data.

President Biden issued an executive order laying the groundwork for the deal in October, requiring US intelligence officials to add more protections for digital information gathering, including making them commensurate with national security risks.

The transatlantic deal was a top priority for the world’s biggest tech companies and thousands of other multinational companies that depend on the free flow of data. The agreement replaces an agreement known as the Privacy Shield, which the European Union’s highest court invalidated in 2020 because it did not include enough privacy protections.

The lack of agreement created legal uncertainty. In May, a European privacy regulator highlighted the 2020 judgment by fining Meta 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and ordering it to stop sending in the United States information about Facebook users in the European Union. Meta, like many companies, transfers data from Europe to the United States, where it has its headquarters and several of its data centers.

Other European privacy regulators have ruled that services provided by US companies, including Google Analytics and MailChimp, may violate the privacy rights of Europeans because they transfer data through the United States. United.

The problem dates back to when Edward Snowden, a former US national security contractor, published details of how the Americas foreign surveillance apparatus tapped into data stored by US technology and technology companies. telecommunications. Under laws such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, US intelligence agencies can request access to international user data from companies for national security purposes.

After the disclosure, an Austrian privacy activist, Max Schrems, launched a lawsuit arguing that Facebook’s storage of his data in the United States violated his European privacy rights. The European Union’s top court agreed, nullifying two previous transatlantic data-sharing pacts.

On Monday, Mr. Schrems said he planned to sue again.

Merely announcing that something is new, robust or effective is not enough in the Court of Justice, Schrems said in a statement, referring to the European Union’s highest court. We would need changes in US surveillance law to make it work and we just don’t have it.

Members of the European Parliament criticized the deal. Parliament played no direct role in the negotiations, but passed a non-binding resolution in May saying the deal had failed to create adequate protection.

The framework provides no meaningful safeguards against indiscriminate surveillance by US intelligence agencies, said Birgit Sippel, a Socialists and Democrats MEP who specializes in civil liberties issues. This lack of protection makes the personal data of Europeans vulnerable to mass surveillance, which compromises their right to privacy.

Mr Reynders said people should wait to test the new policy in practice.

He said the new framework would establish a system through which Europeans could raise their concerns with the US government. First, Europeans who suspect that a US intelligence agency is unfairly collecting their data should lodge a complaint with their national data protection authority. After further review, authorities will take the case to U.S. officials in a process that could eventually reach the new review board.

Ms Raimondo said this month that the US Department of Justice had established that the 27 countries of the European Union would have access to the tools to complain about abuses of their rights. She said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence also confirmed that the intelligence agencies had added the safeguards set out in Mr. Bidens’ order.

This represents the culmination of months of significant collaboration between the United States and the EU and reflects our shared commitment to facilitating data flows between our respective jurisdictions while protecting individual rights and personal data, Ms. Raimondo said in a recent press release.

