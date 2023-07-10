International
Democrat Roland Gutierrez joins 2024 race against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, announced Monday that he would join the Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
Gutierrez made his campaign official in a nearly four-minute video that begins with him driving through Uvalde, the town in his district where a deadly school shooting took place last year. He says the massacre wasn’t just about guns, but about how Texas leaders have neglected the state, including rural Texas and the systems… that are supposed to protect us.
This failure was not isolated, Gutierrez said. I’m running against Ted Cruz because all we’ve seen in this state has been nothing but taking care of the rich while the poor, the working class, get screwed.
The video also singles out Cruz for his 2021 trip to Cancun during the Texas power grid collapse, calling it indefensible. And he also fires, briefly, at other state GOP leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Gutierrez’s entry into the 2024 race is long overdue, and he’s setting up a main clash with U.S. Representative Colin Allred of Dallas, who announced his campaign in May.
Our campaign is laser-focused on beating Ted Cruz, and we’re happy to welcome anyone who shares that mission into this race,” said Allred Campaign Manager Paige Hutchinson.
Cruz’s campaign also welcomed Gutierrez to the contest. Cruz spokesman Nick Maddux said in a statement that Texans will now be able to watch Allred and Gutierrez fight over who can be the most radical leftist in the state.
Gutierrez has been in the Legislative Assembly since 2008, but he became more vocal than ever after the Uvalde tragedy. He spent the 2023 legislative session pushing for new gun restrictions, delivering impassioned speeches and holding regular press conferences with families of Uvalde victims.
I’m a proud gun owner and I believe in the Second Amendment, but after the deaths of 19 children and two teachers, Republicans wouldn’t even give us a chance to talk about ways to protect our children, said Gutierrez in the video. That’s why we have to do something now.
Gutierrez faced resistance in the Republican-dominated Legislature, but he scored at least one victory in May when a House committee surprised many by introducing a bill to raise the minimum age to buy semi-automatic shotguns 18-21. not go any further.
The Uvalde shooter legally purchased two AR-style rifles shortly after turning 18 and just days before killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.
More recently, Gutierrez successfully amended the Senate’s latest property tax plan to include salary bonuses for public school teachers. It is unclear whether the House will accept the plan during the current special session.
Gutierrez started in the Texas House before winning the 2020 State Senate election. He doesn’t have to give up his Texas Senate seat to run against Cruz because he won’t be on the ballot anymore. before 2026.
Gutierrez faces a serious challenger at Allred, which has already earned a number of national endorsements and raised more than $6 million. He also transferred $2.4 million from his campaign account to the House.
In an interview with WFAA, Gutierrez didn’t shy away from contrasting Allred. Gutierrez said he was sure Allred was a nice guy, but added that the fact is, I’ve done a lot more than him in public service.
Allreds’ campaign has brushed off talk of major opponents, saying he is focused on defeating Cruz, who is seeking a third six-year term.
Another Democrat in the Legislative Assembly, Rep. Carl Sherman of DeSoto, is also considering running for the Senate.
Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in Texas since 1994. Democrat Beto ORourke came surprisingly close to defeating Cruz the last time the senator was on the ballot, in 2018, but the party hasn’t been as competitive in a statewide contest since then.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2023/07/10/roland-gutierrez-election-ted-cruz/
