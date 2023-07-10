Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open for her first LPGA title : NPR





Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner’s trophy after the US Women’s Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Darron Cummings/AP .

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. Allisen Corpuz found herself on the biggest and finest stage in women’s golf and made it look like a walk on the beach.

It doesn’t matter that she’s never won on the LPGA Tour or that she’s been hearing all week about the historic occasion of the US Women’s Open being held at Pebble Beach for the first time. Nothing could make her crack.

“Every few holes I looked and said, ‘I’m here at Pebble Beach. There aren’t many places better than this,'” Corpuz said.

There weren’t many better performances either. Corpuz turned a close duel with Nasa Hataoka into a runaway, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a three-stroke victory to become the first American in 20 years to make the US Women’s Open her first LPGA title. .

At Pebble Beach, no less.

The 25-year-old from Hawaii was calm and cool no matter the shot or the circumstances, until reality set in as she took a three-stroke lead down the 18th fairway. It’s a path taken over the years by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods, all US Open champions at Pebble Beach.

“Just knowing the story…Tiger absolutely wiped out this place. Yeah, that’s really special,” Corpuz said. “Twenty or thirty years from now, I think just the fact that it’s a US Open means a lot to me. But knowing it’s at Pebble makes it even more enjoyable.”

She won by three strokes over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and won the $2 million prize, the richest ever for a major LPGA champion.

Corpuz couldn’t contain a grin when she tapped for par, only to cover it with her hand as the tears started to flow. She wiped them away with her Aloha print tower.

Former President Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate her on Twitter. Both went to Punahou School in Honolulu.

“Unreal,” Corpuz said. “This week has been like a dream come true.”

Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to claim her first victory at the US Women’s Open, that one in a three-way elimination on Monday.

Corpuz, who finished 9-under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.

Corpuz never gave anyone much of a chance. Hataoka lost her one-stroke lead on the first hole when Corpuz hit her 5-foot approach for a birdie, and the 24-year-old Japanese dropped too many shots down the home stretch.

They were tied at the turn until Corpuz reached his approach just under 10ft for a birdie on the 10th. The key moment was on the par-3 12th, when Corpuz missed into the bunker and had 15ft to the by. Hataoka rolled his birdie putt from the fringe 5 feet from the hole. Corpuz made his par, Hataoka missed his putt and the lead was two.

He only got bigger, Corpuz stretching him to four shots with superb corners at 8ft on the par-5 14th and 4ft on the 15th, two birdies that made the final act a battle for second place.

Hull, who started the final round seven shots behind, went two shots closer at the start of the back nine and stayed in the game with a 30-foot putt for a birdie on the 16th. later that she realized Corpuz was slipping away. Hull kept firing, hitting 3 wood under the cypress in the middle of the 18th fairway and nearly shooting it.

“Shy kids don’t get candy,” she told herself on the 18th before breaking loose and dropping to her knees to watch her flight.

Shin birdied on the 18th to join Hull as runners-up. The two-time major champion from South Korea never had a serious chance of winning, but she celebrated a big moment for Corpuz and for women’s golf.

“I’m just watching TV at Pebble Beach and finally we’re here to play,” Shin said. “This course has a great history, and then finally women’s history is in it.”

This story belonged to Corpuz. She joined Michelle Wie West as Hawaii’s only major champions Wie West won the Women’s Open at No. 2 Pinehurst in 2014 and played her last major this week at Pebble Beach.

They are linked by Aloha State, their high school (Punahou) and their focus on education Wie West graduated from Stanford, Corpuz earned a business degree and an MBA from USC and their early start in the USGA events. Corpuz broke Wie West’s record as the youngest player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links at age 10.

“I never really thought I would get this far. Just looking at Michelle, she’s been a huge role model for me, and it was really awesome to break her Public Links record,” Corpuz said. . “But I never really compared myself to her. I always wanted to make a name for myself. She was just a really big inspiration.”

Corpuz was playing in his 19th USGA championship. She knows the USGA formula of fairways and greens and has a lot of patience. It’s built for it, especially given its focus that even a glorious day on the Monterey Peninsula couldn’t crack.

The official behind the fifth green was Mary Bea Porter King, the pioneer of junior golf in Hawaii and one of the most influential figures in the game. Corpuz first entered the Hawaii junior program at age 7 years old.

“She was always calm and cool and…I wouldn’t say serious, but she just walked on. She was kind of a giant killer,” Porter King said. “I don’t think she was afraid of anything.”

This was evident at Pebble Beach, which had enough wind to be tougher than ever. Only seven players finished under par.

Hataoka, whose 66 on Saturday was nearly nine strokes better than the field, had a 40 on the back nine and tied for fourth with Bailey Tardy, the 36-hole leader who went 75-73 on the weekend for his best result in his LPGA rookie season.

Rose Zhang, who dominated the amateur scene and went on to earn her first LPGA Tour start as a pro, was never off track and finished with a 72 tied for ninth. She’s now top 10 in both majors as a pro, though this time around she’s never been in the mix.

