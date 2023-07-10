‘Spider-Man’ British box office plunged 28% compared to 2022, leading in June





According to figures published by Comscore, the UK and Ireland total box office for June 2023 was £90.3 million ($114.8 million), down 28% from June 2022.

Year-to-date in 2023, the figures reveal that it is 7% behind the same period in 2022.

According to the UK Meteorological Office, June 2023 was the hottest June since records began, meaning potential moviegoers had more leisure time outdoors.

June’s highest-grossing film was Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” with £26.7 million, easily beating its predecessor “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” (£10.8 million). The animated sequel is currently the third biggest release of the year so far.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ took second place with £25.4 million and is poised to surpass ‘Puss in Boots: Last Wish’ (£25.8 million) as the fifth-biggest opening of the year so far.

Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate,” last starring Harrison Ford as an archaeologist, came in third, grossing £10.1 million to date. Opening in 743 cinemas, it was the film’s widest release to date in 2023. The previous installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, opened in 2008 to £12.2 million and achieved a lifetime total of £40.2 million.

Warner Bros’ ‘The Flash’ came in 4th with £8.3m and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ came in 5th with £7.4m, beating Transformers: The Last Knight released in 2017. recorded 22% of £9.5 million).

July kicks off with the fifth installment of the Pixar animated series “Elemental” (Disney) and the Insidious franchise “Insidious: The Red Door” (Sony). The seventh installment of Paramount’s Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, airing Monday, July 10th.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from Warner Bros., and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” starring Cillian Murphy from Universal are more anticipated. Both will be released on July 21st. Australian horror film ‘Talk to Me’ (Altitude) opens on July 28th.

Still six months into 2023, Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” remains the year’s highest grosser at £54m. All titles in the June Top 10 and Annual Top 10 were made in the USA.

UK & Ireland – Top 10 Titles for June 2023 (June 2 – July 6)

UK & Ireland – Annual Top 10 Titles (January 6 – July 6)

