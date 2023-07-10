The United States Women’s National Team wins at PayPal Park before heading to the World Cup





article

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: USA players including Megan Rapinoe #15, Emily Sonnett #14, Alex Morgan #13 and Alana Cook #12 during post-game ceremonies following a friendly against Wales at the PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The United States Women’s National Soccer Team played their farewell game against Wales on Sunday before heading to the World Cup. The exhibition game was played at PayPal Park in San Jose and the United States won the game 2-0.

Thousands of people came to PayPal Park on Sunday afternoon to cheer on the Women’s National Team which could win their third straight World Cup this year.

“They added this game just before the World Cup, and I was like, we have to go,” Marina’s Erin Ramirez said.

With back-to-back titles under their belt, the Women’s National Team appearance at PayPal Park got fans excited. A fan says the women’s team has helped elevate soccer across the country.

“My brothers love the team. They can’t buy shirts, and this was the first year they made women’s and men’s shirts. It felt like we had arrived. The United States are finally getting excited about football and it’s so good that it’s coming from the women, not the men,” Ramirez said.

The kick-off game gives fans a chance to see the team before they travel to New Zealand and Australia to take part in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Big football fans. We come every time the American women are in town. This is actually my son Luke’s very first football game. So we thought we’d start off on a good note,” said said Timothy Haines, of San Jose.

“What I saw was that they were playing there as a team. So I think they’re really going to bring it on. They’re a good team and their defense has it all in that moment,” said Liz Flores. , from Turlock.

Five members of this year’s team also played soccer for Stanford University, where the team trained this week. Gabe Kralik says women’s football has had a positive impact on his daughter.

“It’s all about friends when you’re younger, you know, their best friends. She loves her team and her coach. It’s just a chance to have fun and really stay in shape,” said Gabe Kralik, from Palo Alto.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup begins on July 20 and this year the United States could become the first national soccer team to win three consecutive World Cups. Fans believe the women’s team can make history.

“I think it’s going to be tough. I think it’s going to be one of the toughest. We have a lot of young players coming in, but I think we have what it takes with veteran players to win it all” , Ramirez said. .

The United States women’s team will play its first game against Vietnam on Friday (July 21) in New Zealand.

