BREAKING: The European Commission adopts a decision on the adequacy of the data privacy framework between the EU and the United States





On July 10, 2023, the European Commission formally adopted a new adequacy decision on the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (the adequacy decision). The adoption of this adequacy decision follows years of intense negotiations between the EU and the US, following the invalidation of the EU-US Privacy Shield by the European Court of Justice. European Union (CJEU) in the Schrems II case.

According to the European Commission’s press release, the decision concludes that the United States ensures an adequate level of protection comparable to that of the European Union for personal data transferred from the EU to American companies under the new framework. . The long-awaited adequacy decision offers EU companies transferring personal data to the United States an additional mechanism to legitimize their transatlantic data transfers.

The adequacy decision allows self-certified companies that adhere to the EU-US Data Privacy Framework and commit to a set of privacy obligations to receive personal data from the EU without having to put in place additional transfer guarantees. According to the European Commission, the EU-US data protection framework addresses all the concerns raised by the CJEU, including with regard to access to EU data by US intelligence services. EU citizens are also being offered enhanced redress mechanisms if their personal data is processed in a way that breaches the EU-US data privacy framework, including through the new Privacy Court of Review. data. Companies that are currently self-certified under the EU-US Privacy Shield will have access to a simplified process to self-certify under the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework.

The EU-US data privacy framework will be subject to periodic reviews by the European Commission and representatives of European data protection authorities and relevant US authorities.

At a press conference today, EU Justice Commissioner Reynders explained that with the adoption of the adequacy decision, personal data can now flow freely and securely from European Economic Area to the United States without further conditions or permissions. Regarding the possibility of challenging the adequacy decision, the European Commissioner for Justice stated that [the Commission] is very confident to try, not only to implement such an agreement, but also to defend [it] in all procedures that [it will] have to face.

Read the suitability decision, information sheet and questions and answers.

Further information on the EU-US Data Privacy Framework and self-certification process is expected to be posted on the US Department of Commerce’s New Data Privacy Framework website.

