Kim Jong Un’s sister says North Korean warplanes repelled US spy plane, threatens ‘shocking’ consequences





The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed on Monday that the country’s warplanes repelled a US spy plane flying over its exclusive economic zone. She warned of “shocking” consequences if the United States continued reconnaissance activities in the region.

Kim Yo Jong’s comments came hours after the nation threatened to shoot down a US reconnaissance plane while condemning Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear-launched submarine near the Korean peninsula.

The U.S. and South Korean military did not immediately respond to comments by Kim, one of his brother’s top foreign policy officials, which were published in state media late Monday.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea’s defense ministry issued a statement accusing the United States of flying spy planes into its “inviolable airspace” and warning that approaching planes could be shot down.

This photo from March 2019 shows Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Jorge Silva/AP

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff responded by denying that the United States had flown spy planes over North Korean territory. Spokesman Lee Sung Joon told a briefing that the United States was carrying out standard reconnaissance activities in coordination with the South Korean military.

Apparently in response to that comment, Kim accused the Joint Chiefs of Staff of acting as a “mouthpiece” for the US military and said the US had stepped up reconnaissance activities in a serious violation of North Korea’s sovereignty and security.

But while the North Korean Defense Ministry’s statement appeared to imply an intrusion into the country’s territorial airspace, Kim accused the United States of sending spy planes over the North’s exclusive economic zone. , the area within 200 nautical miles of its territory where it controls the rights to natural resources. .

Kim said a US spy plane crossed the eastern sea border between the Koreas around 5 a.m. on Monday and conducted reconnaissance over the northern exclusive economic zone before being chased away by warplanes North Koreans. She said the US plane crossed the eastern sea border again around 8:50 a.m., prompting the North Korean military to issue an unspecified “strong warning” to the United States.

She said North Korea would take decisive action if the United States continued to fly reconnaissance planes over her country’s exclusive economic zone, but added that it “would not take countermeasures. direct action” for American reconnaissance activities outside the area.

“A shocking incident would occur in the long term in the 20-40 kilometer section in which US spy planes usually sneak into the skies over North Korea’s Economic Water Zone,” it said. she declared.

“Nuclear Blackmail”

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) also criticized the planned deployment of US strategic nuclear assets on the Korean peninsula as “the most undisguised nuclear blackmail” against North Korea, saying it posed a serious threat to regional and global security.

“The current situation clearly proves that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is approaching the threshold of a nuclear conflict due to the provocative military action of the United States,” it read.

Washington announced in April that it would send a nuclear-armed ballistic submarine to make the first visit to a South Korean port in decades, without specifying the exact timing.

In April, Kim’s military chiefs claimed to have flight-tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time ever, which would represent a significant breakthrough in North Korea’s efforts to acquire a more powerful, more challenging missile. to detect and destroy. capable of striking the American continent

In May, North Korea confirmed a failed attempt to launch a spy satellite into space, in another move that would be seen as a major provocation by its neighbors and the United States. The failed attempt triggered emergency alerts in Seoul and on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa.

North Korea then said efforts were already underway to attempt the launch again.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has stepped up defense cooperation with Washington in response, holding joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and powerful US strategic assets.

Yoon is due to attend a NATO summit in Lithuania this week, seeking to strengthen cooperation with NATO members over North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, his office said.

AFP contributed to this report.

More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kim-jong-un-sister-north-korea-us-spy-plane-warns-shocking-consequences/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos