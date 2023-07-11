



Allisen Corpuz of the USA celebrates after winning the 78th US Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Allisen Corpuz nearly tripled her career earnings by pocketing $2 million for her win at the inaugural US Womens Open held at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links. It’s the biggest win in women’s golf history.

Corpuz, a native of Hawaii in his second full season on the LPGA Tour, finished three strokes better than Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin at 9 under par.

Corpuz, 25, entered the week with $1.2 million in earnings over the past two seasons. She had raised $188,000 in March when she tied for fourth at the first major women’s tournament of the season, The Chevron Championship, where she shared the lead entering the final round.

This time, Corpuz closed with a 3-under 69, birding six in the final round to become the first women’s champion at Pebble Beach. Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tom Watson (1982), Tom Kite (1992), Tiger Woods (2000), Graeme McDowell (2010) and most recently Gary Woodland in 2019 won the men’s US Open on one of the most famous golf sites. .

It’s really special. In 20 or 30 years, just the fact that it’s a US Open means a lot to me, but knowing it’s at Pebble makes it even more enjoyable, Corpuz said.

Allisen Corpuz celebrates with her caddy on the 18th green after winning the inaugural US Women's Open held at Pebble Beach.

The USGA has raised the total prize money of the US Womens Open to a record $11 million this year. Hull and Shin each received nearly $1 million to tie for second place, taking home $974,572 each. Hull shot a 66 in the final round while Shin closed with a 68 which included a birdie on the 18th hole.

While the victory is the first of Corpuz’s professional career, she was an accomplished player at every level. In 2008, she overtook fellow Hawaiian Michelle Wie West as the youngest qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Ties just three months after her 10th birthday. She was also a two-time All-American at the University of Southern California, winning three collegiate tournaments, and went 3-0-0 as a member of the 2021 U.S. Curtis Cup-winning team.

As Wie West bids farewell to her professional career at Pebble Beach, Hawaii’s latest golf ambassador has become the first American player to win the US Womens Open since Brittany Lang in 2016. She joins a growing list of players who made the tournament their first LPGA win, a group that includes World Golf Hall of Famers Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies.

Allisen Corpuz lifts the US Women's Open trophy at Pebble Beach.

