Allisen Corpuz crowned champion of the 78th US Womens Open | LPGA





PEBBLE BEACH, CA | What a wait. Hawaii native Allisen Corpuz came so close last year, just one lap away from doing it. But now the 25-year-old can call herself Rolex First-Time Winner and Grand Champion, winning Game 78 of the US Women’s Open.

“It really is a dream come true. It was something I had dreamed of, but at the same time I didn’t expect it to happen. I just try to grab it and enjoy the moment,” said Corpuz, who is the fourth different winner on the LPGA Tour from Hawaii, joining Jackie Pung, Lenore Muraoka Rittenhouse and Michelle Wie West. “I feel like everything that happened this year prepared me for this moment. It’s super special that both of my parents are here this week. I had a ton of family and friends. It was really great to know that we are at Pebble, a historic and simply amazing place.

Corpuz has run the gamut of USGA championships, playing in 18 of them before this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links. She holds the record for the youngest player to ever qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links, having achieved it in 2008 at 10 years, 3 months and 9 days. She was a member of the 2021 USA Curtis Cup winning team, helping lead her country to victory with an undefeated 3-0-0 record. And now Corpuz is the first American to win her country’s Open since Brittany Lang in 2016.

Although she never said it out loud, the close calls were starting to get a little frustrating. Prior to today, Corpuz had recorded five career top-10 finishes in his first two seasons on the LPGA Tour and only one of those results was outside the top four, a ninth-place finish in the Bank of Hope Last Year’s LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards. Corpuz finished second solo at last year’s ISPS Handa World Invitational in August and third solo at The ANNIKA piloted by Gainbridge at Pelican.

In addition to her tie for fourth place at the Chevron Championship in 2023, Corpuz recorded a tie for third place at the HSBC Women’s World Championship a few weeks prior while playing in the final group with eventual champion Jin Young Ko. and Nelly Korda.

This moment in Singapore has especially contributed a lot to the confidence of Corpuz. A player who always minds her own business, the University of Southern California alum felt Sunday had done a lot for her prospect of a place on the LPGA Tour, recalling that she indeed belongs here, something she has further validated. at Pebble Beach.

“I think there’s always that added pressure of playing with world No. 1 and 2,” Corpuz said of the final day at Sentosa Golf Club earlier this year. “I went into this round thinking, ‘I’m playing with them? It was the first time I had a strong final round. Obviously he didn’t win, but he still felt very happy with how the week went. I think that certainly helped today.

“I talked to a few people about it even before today. It was kind of like, whatever happens today, it’s been a good week. Go ahead, have fun and really, really happy to have won, but even if I hadn’t, it would have validated a lot of the work I did.

While some might be surprised to see Corpuz hoist the Harton S. Semple Trophy on Sunday, that moment still came. Before the first tee shots were hit on Thursday, Corpuz was tied for third in most total strokes won (+2.68) at the two previous majors, finishing T4 at Chevron and T15 two years ago. weeks at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. . She finished third on the Tour in driving accuracy at 85.61% and 16th in greens in regulation at 72.64%, also ranking 20th in strokes gained from tee to green (+0.95) and 24th in strokes gained on approach (+0.55).

At the end of the week, Corpuz was second in approach won in strokes (+2.70) and was tied for second in scrambling (72%), making just over 91 feet of putts in the final round and winning 2 .64 strokes on the greens Sunday . Corpuz’s stats speak for themselves when it comes to tackling a tough pebble beach. But she gives a lot of credit to her caddie, Jay Monahan, who has become a trusted advisor and best friend since they started working together last January.

“He’s just really calm and I think he knows what to say in good times for me, especially since we’ve been working together for about a year and a half now,” she said. “He was a pretty solid player on his own, and obviously married to Jennifer Kupcho. I think she gives him advice to pass on to me. He has advice for me. He always felt like an older brother For me.

It’s been twenty years since an American won her first LPGA Tour title at the US Women’s Open, and Corpuz joins Hilary Lunke (2003), Jane Geddes (1986) and Kathy Baker (1985) as the fourth United States player. states to do so for the past four decades. It’s also fitting that the Hawaiian won for the very first time in a week that saw a notable finale as Wie West wrapped up her career on the LPGA Tour at Pebble Beach. Although an eight-year age gap prevented the two from competing together and interacting on the Tour, Corpuz is still incredibly grateful to share her legacy – and the US Women’s Open Championship title – with someone. ‘one like Wie West.

“I never really thought I would go this far. Just looking at Michelle, she was a huge role model for me, and it was really awesome to break her Public Links record. But I never really compared myself to her,” Corpuz said. “I always wanted to make a name for myself. She has just been a very great source of inspiration.

Corpuz will no doubt be drowning in celebratory text messages and social media posts when she finally has a second to breathe and open her phone. Even Barack Obama, a former student of the Punahou School in Corpuz, saw her win at Pebble Beach.

Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the US Women’s Open! You make us all proud – and look forward to a round in Kapolei!

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2023

But perspective is something Corpuz has been emphasizing lately. Playing golf and winning at golf takes a lot and now, with a trophy finally in hand, Corpuz won’t soon forget.

“Lately it’s been just about keeping things the same. Just taking a broader perspective,” she said. together, like this week, we are at Pebble (Beach). I am truly grateful to be able to play professional golf for a living.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lpga.com/news/2023/allisen-corpuz-crowned-champion-of-the-78th-us-womens-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos