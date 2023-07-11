British care worker accused of shocking abuse of migrant worker | caregiver





The caregiver has been accused of shockingly abusing a migrant worker who has to pay thousands of pounds in recruiting fees, is housed in substandard accommodation and is required to work an 80-hour week.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of the health care union Unison, wrote a letter to Social Services Secretary Helen Whately urging the government to intervene and calling for a meeting of what she described as a crisis. demanded

From January to March, about 58,000 people came from countries including the Philippines to help fill about 165,000 vacancies in social work personnel. However, Unison said there are increasing reports of caregivers with:

Must be permanently busy

Working 19-hour shifts without a break

unpaid wages

You have to pay a large sum to the recruiting agency, which is split with the care operator.

The union cited a case in which Lisa, a nurse from the Philippines, took more than $10,000 off her salary when she submitted the notice. The list of allegations includes costs that the Department of the Interior expressly prohibits from being passed on to workers, such as immigration technology costs.

Sandra, also from the Philippines, was after more than 8,000 people when she resigned. She and the other migrant workers were housed in a nursing home, but she was permanently called in and asked to work when they needed to rest. She claimed unsafe work practices and she was often not paid for extra work and hours she worked, the union said.

McAnea said the government must stop unscrupulous care employers from luring overseas workers under false pretenses and then exploiting and harassing them. This practice has no place in the modern world. Relocation workers who come to care for those who need the most care deserve respect and dignity. This makes a case for why a national health service mirroring the NHS is so urgently needed.

Whately’s calls for action come after the Observer last month said nurses hired in India to work in social welfare chains were in debt and in some cases committed suicide after being stranded without pay for months.

McAnea wrote in Whately: These workers deserve our commendation, appreciation and good working conditions, not the blatant exploitation many of them are facing. Caregiver abuse is prevalent regardless of immigration status. But unscrupulous employers have greater power over migrant care workers, which leads to some of the most extreme and shameful practices.

Martin Green, President of Care England, the Association of Care Home Providers, said: Workers.

Concerns should be reported to the Gangmasters and Labor Abuse Authority, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said.

All employers of international medical and administrative staff must follow a code of practice to ensure that staff are recruited ethically and treated with respect, they said.

Employees must not be subjected to abuse of any kind, especially when raising concerns with their employers. This is unacceptable and staff may contact the Care Quality Commission if they witness or are victims of medical malpractice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jul/10/uk-care-operators-accused-of-shocking-abuse-of-migrant-workers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

