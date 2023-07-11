Lidl would close 5 sites in the United States





Lidl is preparing to close at least five supermarkets in the United States later this month, according to local media.

All stores are expected to cease operations on July 16 due to underperformance. The company will close locations in Thomasville, North Carolina; Florence, South Carolina; Charlottesville and Richmond, Virginia; and Howell, New Jersey, according to reports.

Even as it prepares to close stores, the German supermarket chain is stepping up operations at two recently opened stores. Those stores, in Washington, DC, and Greensboro, North Carolina, both opened on June 28, according to the retailers’ website.

Lidl also plans to build a 33,000 square foot location in a mixed-use property in the Crown Heights neighborhood of the borough of Brooklyn in New York, according to a press release on Monday.

Were confident that Lidl would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood and were now engaged in preliminary discussions with other national retailers about rental opportunities at this property, Jack Gold, co-founder and COO of Seventh Street Development Group , which is developing the complex, said in a statement.

The store closures follow Lidl’s decision in February to lay off around 200 company employees, mostly at the company’s US headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Analysts noted that while Lidl has built a strong brand in Europe, the retailer faces a tough road in the US, where it has been trying to gain traction since opening its first stores in the country in 2017. A key challenge for Lidl is that the company has only had a presence in the United States for several years, which means shoppers are often unfamiliar with the brand, Sebastian Rennack, a retail analyst who runs Aletos, said in February. Advisory in Germany.

Lidl is also looking to differentiate itself in the US from fellow German Aldi, which has much deeper roots in this country, having operated in the US since 1976. While Lidl has less than 200 locations in the US , Aldi plans to open 120 locations in the United States in 2023 alone and is on track to have more than 2,400 stores nationwide by the end of the year.

Recent investments suggest that Lidl is committed to strengthening its presence in the United States, said Michael Infranco, assistant vice president of RetailStat. Earlier this year, the retailer paid about $145 million for a site in the Philadelphia area that will serve as a new distribution center.

But the closures indicate that Lidl is trying to refine its site selection process when establishing its business in the United States, he said.

They probably refine [and] erase some of the mistakes they made, Infranco said. It is [doing] a little self-reflection and say before we start building buildings, let’s assess what we have.

