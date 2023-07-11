Southwest US faces record heat as global temperatures soar





Another week, another scorching.

A prolonged heat wave continues to grip the Southwest this week, with temperatures forecast well into the triple digits in what could become the longest heat wave on record, according to the National Weather Service.

This summer is already shaping up to be extremely hot for much of the country and the world. Last week, global average temperatures set or equaled existing records for four consecutive days, starting July 3, according to preliminary data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

Phoenix and much of south-central Arizona baked in warmer-than-normal temperatures for a second week in a row, with little relief in sight in the coming days.

The current streak of more than 110 degree days at Phoenix Sky Harbor sits at 10 days, which is tied for 7th highest since the late 1890s when record keeping began, the weather service said Monday in its area forecasts. With forecast highs of 111 degrees today and 112 degrees Tuesday, this may be our only chance to break the streak over the next week.

Temperatures are expected to climb as the week progresses, with Phoenix expected to hit 115 degrees Thursday and Friday.

The sweltering conditions are caused by a high-pressure heat dome that remains stationary over the region.

Studies have shown that climate change is making heat waves more frequent and severe. Extreme heat episodes are also expected to last longer in a warming world.

In addition to human-caused global warming, a natural climate pattern known as El Nio amplifies extreme weather events.

El Nio, which occurs when waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become warmer than usual, can have far-reaching effects on global temperatures and lead to extreme weather and climate anomalies around the world entire.

Heat is expected to increase in the southern part of the United States this week, with hot and humid conditions in Texas and Florida, in particular, according to the National Weather Service.

Andres Matamoros sits in the shade as he tries to stay cool while selling fresh fruit and cold coconuts in Houston on June 28. David J. Phillip/AP

Heat index values, or the conditions felt when humidity and air temperature are combined, could exceed 110 degrees this week in parts of southern Florida and southern Texas and in areas deserts of California, Arizona and New Mexico, the agency said.

Dangerous conditions are possible if citizens cannot find help in air-conditioned buildings, the weather service said Monday.

Heat causes more deaths in the United States each year than any other weather event, according to the National Weather Service. Extreme heat can affect anyone, but children, the elderly, pregnant women, outdoor workers and people with existing illnesses are considered the most vulnerable. Extreme heat has been linked to increased cardiovascular, respiratory and kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scorching heat and high humidity are also expected in the central plains, with the heat index exceeding 100 degrees in places, the weather service said.

Many other parts of the world are also experiencing record heat. In China, residents battled a prolonged period of dangerously high temperatures, prompting officials in several cities to open air-raid shelters to the public to provide relief, the Associated Press reported.

Japanese authorities issued the first heat stroke warning of the year for Tokyo on Monday as temperatures reached 95 degrees in the capital.

Parts of North Africa are suffering from a brutal heat wave, with temperatures well above 110 degrees in Algeria, Niger and Morocco in recent days.

Parts of southern Europe are also bracing for sweltering conditions this week as a heat wave envelopes Spain, France, Italy, Greece and other countries. Spain’s national meteorological office said on Monday that parts of the country could experience temperatures of 104 to 111 degrees.

A study recently published in the journal Nature Medicine revealed that last summer was the hottest on record in Europe. Researchers at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health estimated that 61,672 people died from heat-related illnesses from May 30 to September 4, 2022.

As temperatures soar over land, the world’s oceans have also been significantly warmer than usual.

A heat dome that has taken hold over Florida in recent weeks has sent temperatures soaring in the southern part of the state and its coastal waters. Water temperatures in the Florida Keys rose above 90 degrees “almost like a hot tub” on Sunday, writer and conservationist Bill McKibben tweeted on Sunday.

Brian McNoldy, a climatologist and senior research associate at the University of Miami, said the waters around Florida are much warmer than normal this time of year.

“Okay, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the water around Florida look like this…at any time of the year,” McNoldy tweeted Sunday.

The staggering water temperatures off Florida have many implications, as warm water is a key ingredient in fueling powerful hurricanes. Record warm coastal waters can also affect the health of marine ecosystems and coral reefs.

