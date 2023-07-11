The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on rising energy. real estate stock price decline





Water utility company rises on Thames News News Miners under pressure after weak Chinese dataBT Group down on CEO’s exit plan Real estate stocks fell on HSBC’s bearish outlook for the sector FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 added 0.1%

July 10 (Reuters) – The UK FTSE 100 index closed higher on Monday as profits from energy companies outpaced losses from mining stocks after weak Chinese economic data reignited concerns about slowing demand.

The blue chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.2%, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 Midcap Index (.FTMC) gained 0.1%.

Oil major Shell (SHEL.L) gained 1.0% after Deutsche Bank raised its price target for the stock, while the broader oil and gas sector (.FTNMX601010) added 0.7%.

Industrial Metals Miner (.FTNMX551020) followed most base metal price declines, down 0.7%.

Top metal consumer China said in June that producer prices fell at the fastest rate in seven years and consumer prices were on the brink of deflation.

“The continued loss of strength in China’s economy is a concern for investors,” said Susannah Streeter, head of finance and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Stocks with exposure to China such as insurer Prudential (PRU.L) fell 0.4%, while lenders Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) lost 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Debt-stricken water company Thames Water said investors had agreed to supply £750m ($960m) to the company. Water utility companies United Utilities Group (UU.L) and Severn Trent (SVT.L) rose 1% and 1.5%, respectively. each.

HSBC’s bearish notes on UK real estate pushed real estate investment trusts (REITs) (.FTNMX351020) and the property sector (.FTUB3510) down nearly 0.5% each.

Travel stock (.FTNMX405010) led the gains, up 1.6%, following a 3% drop last week.

Telecommunications company BT Group (BT.L) fell 0.2% as the company began searching for a new CEO after incumbent CEO Philip Jansen said he planned to step down.

The FTSE 100 is down 2.3% so far this year, while the pan-European STOXX 600 Index (.STOXX) is up 5.6%. Citigroup downgraded UK stocks to ‘neutral’, citing lack of exposure to growth stocks in European equities and a stronger pound.

Meanwhile, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the central bank’s promise to “watch jobs” and bring inflation back to target.

Reported by Shashwat Chauhan and Shristi Achar A of Bengaluru; Edited by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sohini Goswami, and Christina Fincher

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Shristi is a Correspondent on the Markets team reporting on equity markets in the US, UK, Canada, Europe and emerging markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/uks-ftse-100-flat-energy-gains-offset-mining-losses-real-estate-stocks-tumble-2023-07-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos