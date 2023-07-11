North Korean leader’s powerful sister claims warplanes repelled US spy plane





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has alleged that the country’s warplanes repelled a US spy plane flying over nearby waters on Monday and warned of shocking consequences if the United States was pursuing reconnaissance in the region.

The United States and South Korea have rejected the North’s accusations and urged it to refrain from any actions or speeches that arouse animosity.

It is unclear whether North Korea would follow. He has made numerous similar threats about alleged US reconnaissance activities, but his latest statement came amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s barrage of missile tests earlier this year.

A new grand jury sitting this week in Atlanta will likely consider whether criminal charges are appropriate for former President Donald Trump or his allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

New analysis shows that students across the United States fell further behind academically last year despite significant efforts to help them recover from learning setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Few Republicans are confident votes will be accurately counted in the upcoming presidential campaign, suggesting years of sustained attacks on the election by former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken their toll.

The NATO summit will begin on Tuesday with renewed momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance.

Kim Yo Jong, one of his senior foreign policy official brothers, said the US spy plane entered the North Eastern Exclusive Economic Zone eight times on Monday. In a statement carried by state media late Monday, she claimed the North had sent warplanes to chase the US plane.

A shocking incident would occur in the long term in the 20-40 kilometer section where US spy planes usually enter the skies over North Korea’s water economic zone, Kim Yo Jong said.

Earlier on Monday, North Korea’s Defense Ministry accused the United States of repeatedly flying a strategic reconnaissance plane into its inviolable airspace and warned that approaching planes could be shot down. .

While the Defense Ministry statement appeared to imply an intrusion into North Korean territorial airspace, Kim Yo Jong accused the United States of exercising aerial surveillance over the North’s exclusive economic zone, the area within 200 nautical miles of its territory where they control the rights to natural resources.

Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary, called the Nords’ airspace violation complaint mere accusations.

The United States, as always, remains committed to flying, navigating, operating safely and responsibly wherever international law permits and alongside our allies and partners, Singh said.

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US State Department, said the United States urged North Korea to refrain from escalation and engage in serious diplomacy.

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff have denied that the United States flew a spy plane over North Korean territory. Spokesman Lee Sung Joon told a briefing that the United States was carrying out standard reconnaissance activities in coordination with the South Korean military.

Later Monday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a second statement that they strongly urge North Korea to end rhetoric that raises tensions over normal alliance flight. Korea-US over open waters.

Early on Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong issued another statement reaffirming that increased US reconnaissance activity is encroaching on northern sovereignty and that US forces will suffer a very critical drain if they continue their illegal intrusions.

Earlier this year, tensions on the Korean Peninsula rose sharply as the pace of North Korean weapons testing and joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises intensified. North Korea has tested nearly 100 missiles since the start of 2022 as Kim Jong Un builds up a nuclear arsenal he apparently sees as his best guarantee of survival.

The United States is stationing about 28,500 troops in South Korea as a deterrent against possible aggression from North Korea.

