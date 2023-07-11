Biden Meets with King Charles and Prime Minister Sunak to Welcome ‘Strong’ British Relations





Climate change and Ukraine crisis top agenda Biden meets Sunak for fifth time in months President meets King Charles at Windsor Castle

LONDON/WINDSOR, UK, July 10 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden toured the UK on Monday, welcoming the “strong” friendship with Washington’s close ally before meeting with Prince Charles to discuss with the monarch. Finance Officers Fighting Climate Change.

Biden’s visit to the UK kicked off a three-country tour that included a NATO summit in Lithuania. The allies do not yet accept Kiev as an ally and aim to stand in solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The president’s fifth meeting in months with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lasted less than an hour, with a focus on Ukraine.

“We have a lot to tell,” Biden said while sitting in the garden of Sunak’s Downing Street office. “Our relationship is solid. You cannot meet a closer friend and a greater ally.”

Sunak and Biden shared a memo ahead of the NATO summit starting on Tuesday. Prior to the trip, Biden called for caution for the time being over Ukraine’s campaign to join NATO, a mutual defense agreement in which all member states must save all members under attack.

Spokesman Sunak told reporters that it would not be appropriate for Ukraine to join while the war is ongoing.

Leaders also discussed the US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, which has been banned by more than 100 countries, including Britain.

[1/5]Britain’s King Charles and US President Joe Biden on stage at the Windsor Castle Quadrangle in Windsor, England, on July 10, 2023. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed the Cluster Munitions Convention banning the production, stockpiling, use and transfer of cluster munitions.

A spokesperson for Sunak said: “We support our obligations under the Convention, which includes curbing its use. There is no change from us on this and obviously each country will make its decision.”

After the meeting, the 80-year-old Biden headed to Windsor Castle to meet the King, where he was greeted with traditional pomp and ceremony in Castle Square.

Biden, who skipped the king’s coronation in May, following a long-standing practice of US presidents, exchanged a warm welcome with the 74-year-old monarch before meeting with bank presidents, financiers and philanthropists to discuss ways to promote private investment. Fight climate change.

This issue is one of those that Biden and Charles, an environmentalist for more than 50 years, pose an existential threat to. The meeting came at a time when Sunak was facing criticism for his commitment to environmental issues.

“We had trillions of dollars of assets managed and deployed in the group we met today. Everyone is deeply committed to addressing the climate crisis,” said US Climate Envoy John Kerry. participant.

Among other attendees were COP28 Chairman-nominee Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber and CEOs of HSBC, NatWest, Blackrock, Lloyds of London and Allianz Holdings.

Additional reporting: Elizabeth Piper, Michael Holden, Gerhard Mey in Windsor, and Jarrett Renshaw Editing: Leslie Adler, Mark Heinrich, Peter Graff

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/biden-meet-with-king-charles-pm-sunak-ahead-nato-meeting-2023-07-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos