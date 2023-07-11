US dollar falls to three-week low as Fed rate hikes near completion





Fed officials say rate hike cycle is coming to an endThe dollar falls to a three-week low against the yenFocus on Wednesday’s U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) – The dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday after comments from Federal Reserve officials bolstered market expectations that the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its cycle of tightening.

The Fed, however, is expected to raise interest rates another 25 basis points this month despite Friday’s data showing US job gains were the weakest in 2½ years. The rate hike expected in July would follow a pause by the Fed in June.

Several Fed officials, led by San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, said Monday that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation that remains consistently high, but the end of its current round of monetary policy tightening is approaching.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers, slipped 0.3% to 101.98, a three-week low.

The euro hit three-month highs at $1.0997 against the dollar and last changed hands at $1.0995, up 0.2%.

Against the yen, the greenback fell as low as 141.32 yen, the lowest since June 21. It was down 0.6% at 141.335. It slid nearly 1.3% last Friday after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000 in June, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

“The lower pressure on the dollar has … been difficult to reconcile from a relative rate and growth perspective,” said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo in London.

“US growth beat expectations, while Europe and China underperformed. I think the US economy is stronger than we think,” Nelson added.

Details from Friday’s jobs report reflecting still-strong wage growth underscored market prices for another rate hike later this month, even as cuts once expected later in 2023 now look unlikely. probable.

With the U.S. nonfarm payrolls out of the way, attention turns to U.S. inflation data due Wednesday. Core CPI is expected to have risen 5% on an annual basis in June.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian krone, the second weakest G10 currency this year, strengthened after data showed core inflation continued to rise in June and hit a new record high.

The Norwegian krone strengthened against the dollar and the euro following inflation data from Norway. The dollar was last down 1% at 10.493, while the euro fell almost 1% at 11.5363.

The Chinese yuan tumbled against the dollar after weak inflation in the world’s second-largest economy.

Monday’s data showed ex-factory prices fell at the fastest pace in 7½ years in June and consumer inflation was at its lowest since 2021, fueling hopes for further support measures Chinese authorities.

The US Dollar was last little changed against the offshore Yuan at 7.230.

Weak Chinese data pushed down the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are often used as liquid substitutes for the Chinese yuan.

The Aussie fell 0.2% to US$0.6677, while the New Zealand dollar reversed its losses to trade 0.1% higher at US$0.6215.

================================================= =====

Bid rates for currencies at 3:05 p.m. (1905 GMT)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed, Ed Osmond, Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Will Dunham and Sharon Singleton

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/dollar-softens-china-inflation-data-takes-centre-stage-2023-07-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos