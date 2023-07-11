USMNT beats Canada in shootout to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final





CINCINNATI (AP) Matt Turner told his USA teammates not to worry when their game against Canada ends in a penalty shootout.

He had the last laugh before we took to the field, United States interim coach BJ Callaghan said. It’s just to encourage the guys to stay calm, to stay engaged in what they’ve been practicing.

Turner stopped two shots on goal and the American beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw on Sunday night for a place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final against Panama. The United States had not won a shootout since 2005.

It’s back to work for Harry Kane this week when he returns to Tottenham for pre-season training after links with Bayern Munich.

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been banned from football for a further 16 months after being charged with fraud over his handling of player pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams from the same country will have a better chance of playing each other when the Champions League and other European club competitions are revamped next year.

Ukrainian football club Dynamo Kyiv have told Turkish rivals Fenerbahce they have blood on their hands for traveling to Russia to face Zenit Saint Petersburg in a pre-season game.

A lot of the penalties I had seen on my sheets or in my prep, most of those guys were off the field by the time the bullpen was there, Turner said. I just trusted my instincts, really, and usually when I do that, I’m a lot more successful.

Brandon Vzquez gave the United States a 1-0 lead in the 88th minute, but Steven Vitria leveled the score three minutes into stoppage time with a penalty after a hand ball on Miles Robinson. Jacob Shaffelburg put Canada ahead in the 109th, but an own goal from Canada Scott Kennedy made it 2-2 in the 115th.

Turner stopped Vitria’s opening penalty with his right hand when Vitria fired down the middle, as he did in regulation. Vzquez skied his attempt over the crossbar and Turner dived left to repel Liam Frasers’ attempt.

It really is a settling force at the back for the United States, said Canadian coach John Herdman. He has wonderful feet. His game management is very good, and he can save penalties.

Cade Cowell, Gianluca Busio and Jess Ferreira all converted for the United States while Kamal Miller and Jacen Russell-Rowe had shots for Canada. Charles-Andreas Brym put Canada’s last attempt off the crossbar.

US-Panama’s winner on Wednesday in San Diego will advance to the July 16 championship game against Mexico or Jamaica in Inglewood, Calif.

The Americans have reached 12 consecutive Gold Cup semi-finals. Taking part in a shootout for the first time since losing to Panama in the 2015 Gold Cup third-place game, the Americans improved to 5-4 in games decided by penalties, including 5- 2 in competitive matches. They hadn’t won a shootout since beating Panama in the 2005 Gold Cup final.

Vzquez had put the United States ahead with a looping cross from DeJuan Jones. At his home stadium where he plays for Cincinnati, Vzquez scored his fourth international goal and third goal of the tournament. He entered in the 73rd minute.

Vitria tied the score with his fifth international goal. Robinson was called for the penalty by Mexican referee Marco Ortz after a video review of a ball bouncing off the defenders arm as Robinson challenged Rowe. Ortz refused to award a penalty after a video review of a ball to Robinsons’ arm in first-half stoppage time,

Shaffelburg gave Canada the lead when they recovered a loose ball near midfield and dribbled past Ferreira. Just inside the penalty area, Shaffelburg sent a shot that deflected off a calf from defender Matt Miazga for his first international goal.

Turner sent the ball from midfield into the penalty area. Miazga centered a header on Jordan Morris, who headed the ball in front. Dayne St. Clair made a leg save on Busio, but the shot was deflected by defender Kennedy and scored an own goal.

In the opening game, Jamaica beat Guatemala 1-0 thanks to a goal from Amarii Bell in the 51st minute. The defender scored on a pass from Demarai Gray with a right-footed shot from 8 yards out for his first international goal. Jamaica will face Mexico in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

___

