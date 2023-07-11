US and Israel begin joint military exercise | Military News





The training, which includes aerial refueling and long-range strategic strike, comes amid tensions with Iran.

Washington, DC US and Israeli forces have begun joint military exercises in Israel as the two countries deepen security cooperation amid tensions with Iran.

The Israeli military said Monday that the drills would include a number of scenarios, including long-range strategic strikes.

For its part, the US Army Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the Middle East, said the joint training, part of a series of exercises dubbed Juniper Oak, shows the American commitment to the defense of Israel.

The drill comes less than a week after Israeli forces attacked Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank with airstrikes and hundreds of soldiers, killing at least 12 Palestinians.

But Israeli and US statements suggest the exercise which includes air-to-air refueling of fighter jets needed to hit distant targets was focused on Iran.

This event also demonstrates our full commitment to Middle East security and our ability to deter hostile acts against regional partners, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The Israeli military said in a series of tweets that the drill was aimed at achieving air superiority in the region and cyber defense against a variety of threats and challenges.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right Israeli government in recent weeks for expanding illegal settlements in the West Bank. Washington has also denounced increasing settler violence against Palestinians.

Yet US officials routinely express staunch support for Israel.

Despite being accused of committing the crime of apartheid by major human rights groups, including Amnesty International, Israel receives at least $3.8 billion in US aid every year.

Biden and his top aides have also emphasized regional integration to advance partnerships between Israel and Arab states against perceived common threats, namely Iran.

Washington has said it would never allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon, which Iran denies seeking.

Efforts to reinstate a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, which saw Iran slash its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions on its economy, have so far failed.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to dismiss reports of an informal agreement between the two countries that would partially limit Iran’s nuclear program.

In late June, the State Department confirmed that its Iran envoy, Robert Malley, who led previous rounds of indirect talks with the Iranians, is on leave.

Malley told US media that his security clearance was being reviewed. The details of the situation remain unclear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/10/us-and-israel-start-joint-military-exercise The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos