Taylor Swift Fans Complain About Website Misbehavior Scalpers As Tickets Release





top line

Nearly 40,000 fans with pre-sale access to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour dates in the UK are experiencing malfunctioning waiting rooms, inflated resale prices, and Ticketmaster “broken” when trying to purchase tickets for any of the 13 shows to be held. faced with a situation. The next year reflects similar issues in the US that have sparked discussions about regulatory changes related to ticket sales.

Taylor Swift performs at GEHA Field on night one of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. [+] Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7, 2023. Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Getty Images Key Information for TAS Rights Management

Ticketmaster, which oversaw the disastrous sale of US tour tickets, has staggered the dates and times when tickets for UK shows go on sale to avoid a website crash that plagued US buyers earlier this year. Accessible on Monday’s first presale day, he complained that the website was still malfunctioning and that scalpers were reselling tickets for five times the original price within 15 minutes of launch.

According to The Guardian, resale tickets for the UK show, which began with two shows in London and three in Edinburgh, were listed on StubHub and Viagogo for as high as 3,352 ($4,309).

Fans who pre-ordered Swift’s latest album Midnights on the official website have been given pre-sale privileges to purchase tickets, no more than one show will be pre-sold at a time, every Monday, Tuesday and this Wednesday.

Normal ticket sales, which were canceled in the US after Ticketmaster sold out early access seats heavily, are scheduled to begin on Monday, three times a day, staggered over three days.

Ticketmaster representatives for Europe, the Middle East and Africa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Taylor Swift performs at GEHA Field on night one of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. [+] Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7, 2023. Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Main Background

Sales of Erath tours broke records and websites, and after fans checked out with fees of hundreds of dollars, public sales canceled, and tickets listed for resale valued at up to $92,000 awestruck, official congress on Ticketmaster It led to an investigation. The company blamed high demand, and Joe Berchtold, president of Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, blamed the site crashes on cyberattacks by scalpers. But Swift said she asked Ticketmaster several times if they could handle this kind of request, and we were confident they could. Following the Eras Tour bankruptcy, officials questioned the merger between Ticketmaster and LiveNation and questioned whether the two companies should be separated. American and British fans aren’t the only victims of skyrocketing ticket prices and ticket-buying problems. Singaporean fans are getting VIP tickets resold for a whopping $11,895, The Guardian reported, and the Brazilian Report wrote that at least 10 scalpers failed to stand in line and were arrested by consumer protection agents when tickets were sold for shows in São Paulo and Rio. De Janeiro. Brazilian lawmakers have since proposed legislation to crack down on resellers by increasing fines and threatening potential prison terms.

tangent

Spotify reported that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), a remaster of her 2010 album released last Thursday, broke two streaming records. The new Speak Now becomes the most streamed album in one day on Spotify so far in 2023 and now the most streamed country album in one day in Spotify history.

big number

575,000. That’s how many copies Midnights sold in its first week on vinyl only. Music industry publication HitsDailyDouble reported that Swift was expected to break the record for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’s vinyl sales of between 500,000 and 600,000 copies.

Additional Resources

Taylor Swift Adds 14 Shows to UK Europe Erath Tour (Forbes)

Taylor Swift could break her own vinyl sales record with Speak Now (Taylors version) (Forbes).

New Taylor Swift Law’ Could Send Scalpers Up to 4 Years in Jail in Brazil (Forbes)

America’s richest self-made woman (Forbes)

100 most influential women in the world (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2023/07/10/eras-tour-headaches-take-uk-taylor-swift-fans-complain-about-website-malfunctions-scalpers-as-tickets-released/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos