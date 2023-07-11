US Air Force suspends personnel movements and bonuses due to lack of funding





The US Air Force has suspended personnel moves and bonuses through the end of the fiscal year as the service faces a funding shortfall due to higher-than-expected costs, according to a statement from the service Monday.

The Air Force said it must take these steps now to avoid depleting personnel funds.

The suspensions could affect tens of thousands of service members, an Air Force official said, though the extent of the shortfall is unclear. Staff movements are expected to resume in the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, the official said.

Airmen scheduled to move in July will still be permitted to move to their new positions, the Air Force said in a statement about the changes, but subsequent moves will be delayed. Staff moves in August or later are reviewed and approved on a priority basis, the service said.

The Air Force is also suspending certain bonus payments for service members, including re-enlistment bonuses and additional incentive bonuses for difficult or extended assignments. Bonus payments are expected to resume at the start of the new fiscal year.

The suspension also affects Airmen who are expected to return to the United States after living overseas. The Air Force said those service members would see their moves, originally scheduled for later this year, delayed by several months to early next year.

It’s not uncommon for the military to run into funding shortfalls near the end of the fiscal year, the official said, but in the Air Force, these more often limit spending like the number of flight hours. The manager said it was unusual for such a shortfall to affect staff.

The Air Force continues to work on additional options to avoid the funding shortfall and will provide more information as it becomes available, the service said in its statement.

The pause in moves and bonuses comes as the Air Force and other military services deal with the fallout from a suspension of senior officer appointments by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Republican from Alabama who opposes the Department of Defense’s reproductive health policy. The suspension affects more than 200 general and general officers, including Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, who is named the Army’s next senior officer.

Brown met with Tuberville on Monday, a day before Brown’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Before their meeting, Tuberville indicated that he would not give up on confirmation, insisting that it did not pose a national security risk or affect military readiness, although senior officers have said so.

