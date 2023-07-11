US intelligence assessment says Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons





US intelligence assessment says Iran is not currently pursuing nuclear weapons, but has stepped up activities that could help it develop them

ByMATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

FILE – In this photo released by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, visits an exhibition of the country’s nuclear achievements, at his office in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 11, 2023. A US L Intelligence assessment indicates that Iran is not currently pursuing nuclear weapons, but has stepped up activities that could help it develop them. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s assessment released on Monday (July 10) indicates that Iran has decided to increase its capacity to produce an atomic bomb since 2020, but has stopped before that so far. (Office of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Via AP, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not currently pursuing nuclear weapons, but has stepped up activities that could help it develop them.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s assessment released on Monday said Iran has decided to increase its ability to produce an atomic bomb since 2020, but has stopped before that so far.

The findings matched previous US assessments of Iran’s nuclear program, though many in Congress and elsewhere were skeptical of them.

The Biden administration has been defending its desire to return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, since taking office. That effort has been complicated in recent months by the suspension of its chief negotiator, Rob Malley, who was placed on unpaid leave last month pending an investigation into allegations he mishandled information classified.

Iran is not currently undertaking major nuclear weapons development activities that would be required to produce a testable nuclear device, according to the report’s unclassified two-page synopsis.

However, Iran is also pursuing research and development activities that would bring it closer to producing the fissile material needed to complete a nuclear device following a decision to do so, the report said.

In this regard, Iran continues to violate the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal on uranium enrichment that it reached with world powers, according to the report. The Trump administration withdrew from this agreement in 2018.

Iran continues to increase the size and level of enrichment of its uranium stockpile beyond JCPOA limits, the report said, adding that it also continues to exceed JCPOA restrictions on research and development. development of advanced centrifuges.

These findings were generally backed up by inspections by the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In addition to the nuclear discoveries, the US intelligence report says Iran’s ballistic missile programs continue to pose a significant threat to countries in the Middle East. “Iran has focused on improving the accuracy, lethality and reliability of its missiles,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-intelligence-assessment-iran-developing-nuclear-weapons-101025032 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos