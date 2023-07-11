US destroys last of its chemical weapons, ending decades-long effort





The United States destroyed its last declared chemical weapon on Friday at a munitions facility in Kentucky, Pentagon officials confirmed Monday.

The destruction of the weapon, a rocket filled with GB nerve agent also known as sarin, ends a decades-long effort to remove deadly chemicals from US military stockpiles.

Prior to Friday’s rocket destruction at Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, just south of Lexington, Ky., defense personnel had dismantled more than 100,000 canisters of mustard and nerve agents — VX and sarin — on site .

And on June 22, the Army destroyed the last of more than 780,000 mustard gas-filled projectiles and mortars at a second chemical munitions destruction facility in Pueblo, Colorado.

“We are proud to announce that the last two chemical munitions destruction sites, Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky and Army Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado, have ended their operations,” Douglas Bush told reporters on Monday. , Assistant Secretary of the Army.

The White House first announced on Friday the end of the campaign to eliminate its stockpile of chemical weapons which totaled more than 30,000 tons at its peak at the end of the Cold War.

The step closes a chapter in the US war that began during World War I, when substances like chlorine, phosgene and mustard gas killed an estimated 100,000 people, according to the United Nations.

The UN says chemical weapons have since claimed at least 1 million lives worldwide.

The use of the weapons was eventually banned by the Geneva Convention, but countries continued to stockpile the deadly toxins until the Chemical Weapons Convention. The agreement, which entered into force in 1997 and signed by 193 countries, provided for the destruction of weapons.

Washington had a September 30 deadline to destroy the last of its chemical weapons under the deal.

On Monday, defense officials revealed that it had taken more than a decade to destroy the last 10% of US chemical weapons.

“As of January 2012, almost 90% of these weapons have been eliminated. Destroying the remnant poses a greater challenge because it involved the more complicated approach of neutralizing those munitions chemicals,” Bush said.

The long process made the United States the last country participating in the treaty to complete its elimination of chemical weapons, but officials said it was due to a rule mandated by Congress to dispose of toxins using a greener alternative. to incineration.

“It was dangerous work. These weapons were not designed to be taken apart. They had to be painstakingly taken apart upside down,” said Kingston Reif, deputy assistant secretary of defense for threat reduction and arms control.

The United States, meanwhile, has also helped countries like Russia, Libya, Syria and Albania get rid of stockpiles of chemicals, officials said.

Mallory Stewart, assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control Verification and Compliance, said that while Washington had helped Moscow dispose of its chemicals, there were concerns that Russia and China still had undeclared stockpiles. .

“We have questions about some of China’s stockpile destruction. We also have concerns, in particular, regarding the undeclared chemical weapons that Russia maintains,” Stewart said.

Yet even as the destruction of US weapons is complete, there is still “much work to be done,” said Michael Abaie, who oversaw the Pentagon’s chemical disposal program.

That work includes decontaminating and demolishing the Kentucky and Colorado sites over the next two to three years, with the cleanup and closure of the facilities expected to cost between $2 billion and $3 billion, officials say.

Additionally, “the threat posed by the possession, development and use of chemical weapons still exists and requires our continued attention,” Stewart said.

