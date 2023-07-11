UK interest rates likely to rise again despite slowing labor market | economics





Unemployment has risen. Job postings have been reduced. Job growth is slowing, and the number of people looking for work is increasing. There are signs that the UK labor market is starting to slow.

These developments need to be put into perspective. It’s just windblown straw rather than proof that demand for jobs is about to collapse. And, crucially, any signs of a possible tipping point will not be decisive enough to prevent the Bank of England from raising rates again next month.

That’s because payroll pressure is still strong and much higher than the bank thinks it can achieve its 2% inflation target. Regular payrolls for the three months to May increased 7.3% year-over-year, equaling the three months to April and the highest since modern records began.

If you look closely enough, there are hints that earnings growth may have peaked. Looking at the month of May alone, rather than quarterly figures, the average annual salary growth rate fell from 7.8% to 7.4%. As Capital Economics analyst Ashley Webb points out, this is a closely monitored indicator by the Banks Monetary Policy Committee.

unemployment chart

Private sector wage growth followed a similar pattern, rising from 7.6% to 7.7% on a quarterly basis, but moderating to 7.4% from 8.1% in May alone.

For MPC’s interest rate pigeons, the latest payroll data would be proof that 13 consecutive rate hikes are working. They will argue that the labor market is a lagging indicator of the state of the economy and is a better guide to what happened in the past than a predictor of what will happen in the future.

vacancy chart

Salary growth is slowing for a reason. Employment growth in the three months to May was just over 100,000, and an increase of 250,000 in the three months to May. Unemployment rose to 4% from 3.8%, as employment growth was less pronounced than the number of previously inactive job seekers.

Will this evidence be enough to keep the MPC’s hand at next month’s meeting? Almost certainly not, given the fear of rising wages. However, we should be wary of overkill and forcing financial markets to rethink whether they should raise interest rates above 6% as currently expected.

