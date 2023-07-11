Where to Watch Live Stream in India





Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will spearhead India’s challenge at the 2023 US Open badminton tournament, scheduled for July 11-16 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The US Open 2023 will be the 16th tournament on the BWF World Tour 2023 schedule. All Badminton World Federation Super 300 tournament matches will be broadcast live.

PV Sindhu, who dropped to 15th in the latest BWF World Rankings, reached the semi-finals of the recently concluded Canada Open. The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medalist lost to world number one Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last four of the BWF Super 500 tournament last week.

Third-seeded former world champion Sindhu is yet to win a BWF World Tour event this year. She made the Madrid Spain Masters final in March. PV Sindhu will face a qualifier in the first round of the US Open.

Gadde Ruthvika Shivani is India’s other entry into the women’s singles main draw while Imad Farooqui Samiya will start her campaign from qualifying.

Lakshya Sen enters the tournament after winning the 2023 Canada Open men’s singles title on Sunday. Ranked 19th in the world rankings, Lakshya Sen beat defending All England Open champion Li Shi Feng of the Republic of China to claim his first trophy of the year.

21-year-old Lakshya Sen, seeded third, will face Finland’s Kalle Koljonen, world number 51, in the round of 16. B Sai Praneeth, too, will start in the men’s singles main draw.

2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will kick off his campaign in qualifying against Frenchman Lucas Claerbout. The S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will also start in the qualifications.

In the men’s doubles, the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will be India’s only challenge in the absence of the star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will face Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yu Chieh and Su Li Wei in the first game.

Indian pair Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will start in the women’s doubles main draw. Apeksha Nayak and Ramya Chickmenhalli Venkatesh will be the other Indian duo in the women’s doubles main draw.

The US Open 2023 will be played at the Mid-America Center.

Where to watch US Open 2023 badminton live in India

The live broadcast of the badminton matches from the US Open 2023 will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, BWF TV. The event will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

US Open 2023 badminton: Indian team

Single men

Main draw: Lakshya Sen, B Sai Praneeth

Qualified: S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Parupalli Kashyap

Single women

Main draw: PV Sindhu, Gadde Ruthvika Shivani

Qualified: Imad Farooqui Samiya

Men’s doubles

Main draw: Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s Doubles

Main Draw: Apeksha Nayak/Ramya Chickmenhalli Venkatesh, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

