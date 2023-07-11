UK battery storage news from Centrica, Pulse, Habitat and Gore Street





The report added that there is currently a total of 71.4 GW/100.9 GWh in the pipeline, including 24.4 GW/40 GWh that has received planning approval.

Centrica to build 130 MWh project in Scotland

Centrica Business Solutions, the business-to-business arm of giant utility Centrica, has confirmed that it has secured the development rights to its largest 65 MW, 2-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to date.

A 130MWh BESS to be located in Abernethy, Scotland, announced last week (July 6) that it will store renewable energy generated from an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

According to Centrica, the BESS will be connected to the grid in 2028 and can discharge energy up to four times a day. This can provide a key balancing mechanism for the UK grid and ensure that sufficient renewable energy is available during periods of peak demand.

The project is part of the energy company’s ambition to deliver around 1 GW of low-carbon energy assets and will join Aberdeenshire’s 30 MW BESS, which is scheduled to become operational in mid-2024.

Gregory McKenna, Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions, said the new battery storage site is our largest project to date and represents our long-term commitment to improving the UK’s energy independence.

If the country is to achieve a stable, secure and decarbonized power system, battery storage must be the rule, not the exception. Storing energy in surplus time to maintain lighting during peak demand hours will be key to achieving this ambitious goal.

Pulse Clean Energy and Habitat bring 100 MWh online.

Developer Pulse Clean Energy and optimizer Habitat Energy announced last week (July 6) that they have jointly activated four BESS projects with a total capacity of 100 MWh.

Projects Briton Ferry and Tir John in South Wales, Willoughby in Warwickshire and Flatworth in North East England were acquired by Pulse as part of a diesel-to-battery transition program.

Habitat has worked closely with Pulse since Pulse took over the diesel site replacement project, and the optimizer provided advice through asset onboarding development and management.

Habitat Energy UK Managing Director Jon Doughty added: The UK energy system is evolving rapidly and battery storage is absolutely critical to the success of this evolution. The combination of AI-powered analytics and expert human optimizers is essential to achieving market-leading results in this ever-changing marketplace.

Habitat announced last week that it will optimize a BESS project of 500 MW or more for Gresham House, one of three investors in the UK with Harmony and Gore Street Capital holding publicly traded funds focused on energy storage. The latter also made its own announcement last week and is covered below.

Gore Street to revitalize Stony BESS in late July

The Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, managed by Gore Street Capital, has confirmed that powering of the 79.9 MW BESS in Milton Keynes is scheduled to commence on July 31st.

In its latest portfolio and transaction update, the BESS-focused fund said a revitalization process for its Stony assets is due with National Grid ESO. When completed, the site will bring the company’s overall operating portfolio to 371.5 MW.

Our sister site Solar Power Portal previously reported that Gore Street acquired the energy storage project from RES in 2021. The project was ready for construction with all land rights, grid connections and planning agreements secured, and Gore Street was projecting total capital expenditures. It will spread about 30 million people over 12-15 months.

In a statement, he warned of declining returns on GB-based assets, saying he faced a situation where the market is reaching saturation and prices are falling. Portfolios dedicated exclusively to this market are currently experiencing diminishing returns, he added.

Gore Street said the fiscal year started off well for average returns on the 1-hour system. According to data provided by Modo Energy, GB-based assets generated average revenue of 7.62 per MW/h in the six months from January to the end of June 2023. Time system for the same period. It was reported that the 2-hour system produced an average of only 7.6% more per MW/h than Gore Street’s system averaged over the period.

Speaking on a live-recorded Modo podcast at the Energy Storage Summit 2023 in London in March and discussing the market in 2022, Gore Street partner Paula Travesso said that a two-hour system is still sufficient to justify the required capital expenditure increase. Said it doesn’t generate revenue.

Developer Field Raises $100 Million for Expansion

According to Sky, British BESS developer Field, which also has a presence in Italy, has secured a $100 million (US$128 million) fundraising round for its expansion.

Founded by utility Bulb co-founder Amit Gudka after a 2021 collapse, the company has secured capital from Dutch infrastructure investor DIF Capital Partners.

The report added that the fundraising will be officially announced at Field in the coming weeks. Field declined to answer questions from Energy-Storage.news.

Funding will be used to expand the company’s BESS rollout, with several sites already in operation in the UK and Italy next to be targeted. Italian representative Emanuele Taibi published an in-depth article on the latest edition (35) of PV Tech Power on Energy-Storage.news.

As reported by our sister site, Solar Power Portal, it builds on $77 million of funding (equity and debt) fields secured mid-last year.

