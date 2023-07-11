The Northern Lights could dazzle the United States this week | Smart News





The Northern Lights seen through a layer of forest fire smoke in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada in September 2022. Lance King/Getty Images

The Aurora Borealis could be visible across much of the United States on Thursday, giving people from Oregon to Maryland a fantastic light show, according to a forecast from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

If the skies are clear, very active auroras could be seen in places like Helena, Montana; Montpelier, Vermont and Milwaukee, according to the July 13 forecast. Bright displays may be visible low on the horizon over more of the country, including Salem, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Lincoln, Nebraska; Indianapolis and Annapolis, Maryland. The show will also be visible in Canada.

Although the lights don’t usually reach their peak visibility until midnight, it’s worth going outside to try and catch a glimpse, Daniel Verscharen, a space and climate physicist at University College London, told Business Insiders Marianne Guenot last week as auroras were expected to reach some northern states.

The Geophysical Institute updates its forecasts daily at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and they can change quickly, Business Insider notes.

The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, is a light show that appears green, red, blue or purple in the night sky. The breathtaking phenomenon comes from the solar wind, or the constant stream of ions flowing from the surface of the sun towards the Earth. When these charged particles near our planet, they are drawn to Earth’s magnetic poles and some can become trapped there, according to National Geographic. In the atmosphere, ions strike oxygen and nitrogen atoms, causing a release of energy that we see as the aurora borealis (or australis).

The University of Alaska, Fairbanks July 10 forecast for Northern Lights visibility on July 13. Forecasts are updated daily. Screenshot via Geophysical Institute, University of Alaska, Fairbanks

Auroras typically create an oval on each of the magnetic poles. But during large geomagnetic storms, which are driven by intense solar activity, auroras develop and can be seen from the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations Space Weather Prediction Center.

In April, for example, the Northern Lights dazzled viewers as far south as Texas, with viewers in California and Colorado catching a glimpse of the rare and widespread phenomenon.

And events like this are becoming more frequent: The sun’s 11-year solar cycle could peak as early as next year, increasing the frequency of severe solar storms and making auroras visible farther from the poles, writes the Associated Press. During solar storms, more solar wind hits Earth’s atmosphere, making auroras easier to see, according to Business Insider.

The intensity of geomagnetic activity is measured by the planetary K index. The index ranges from zero to nine, with higher numbers representing more activity and, therefore, more visible auroras.

The University of Alaska, Fairbanks, predicts a planetary K index of two to three for the next two days, but on Thursday it could reach six. When the index is six or seven, the aurora will move even further away from the poles and become quite bright and active, possibly becoming visible from the northern edge of the United States, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

If you plan to hunt for the lights, it’s best to be away from the artificial glare of cities. The Northern Lights are best seen from higher altitudes and when no clouds or precipitation can obstruct your view, according to NPR Ayana Archie. A full moon can also obscure the aurora, making its colored glow less bright.

