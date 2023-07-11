India will overtake the United States to become the world’s second largest economy by 2075 (Goldman Sachs)





Rep. Mike Lawler, RN.Y., discusses American tech titans attending Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state dinner and China’s growing aggression.

According to forecasts by Goldman Sachs Research, the Indian economy is on track to overtake that of the United States and become the second in the world behind China in a few decades.

Investment banking analysts released a report last week that India will propel the United States into third place by 2075, when the Asian nation is expected to reach a gross domestic product of $52.5 trillion. dollars, or $1 trillion more than the level of US GDP. reach at that time.

President Biden, left, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, toast during a state dinner at the White House on June 22, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

According to the data, China will overtake the United States to become the world’s largest economy by the 2030s, and the communist country will have a GDP of $57 trillion by 2075.

US DEFENSE AGAINST CHINA ‘EVERYTHING IS ABOUT ECONOMIC POWER’: JONATHAN DT WARD

Santanu Sengupta, India’s economist at Goldman Sachs Research, said in the report that the country’s population – which recently became the world’s largest at 1.4 billion – positions it well for growth as it has one of the best ratios between its population of people of working age and its inactive or dependent population such as children and the elderly.

An engineer works on a component at a Godrej Aerospace manufacturing plant in Mumbai, India, on July 10, 2023. Goldman Sachs predicts India’s economy will become the second largest in the world by 2075. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“Over the next two decades, India’s dependency ratio will be one of the lowest among regional economies,” Sengupta said. “So this is really the window for India to get it right in terms of building manufacturing capacity, continuing to grow services, continuing to grow infrastructure.”

TECH COMPANIES SEE INDIA AS CHINA-MADE ALTERNATIVE – IF IT CAN OVERCOME CHALLENGES, EXPERT SAYS

The report says that beyond its demographic benefits, capital investment is also expected to be an important driver of India’s growth. The report states that “India’s savings rate is likely to rise with falling dependency ratios, rising incomes and deeper development of the financial sector, which is likely to make the capital pool available to stimulate new investment”.

Children visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 25, 2023. India overtook China as the world’s most populous country this year and is now expected to become the world’s second largest economy by 2075, according to Goldman Sachs. (Pawan Sharma/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Goldman Sachs researchers noted that some risks could prevent India from meeting its growth forecast. The country’s growth potential could be undermined if it does not increase its activity rate, which has been falling for 15 years and is particularly low among women.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world with a GDP of $3.73 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund. It’s behind No. 4 Germany at $4.3 trillion, No. 3 Japan at $4.4 trillion, No. 2 China at $19.37, and No. 1 America at 26. .85 trillion.

