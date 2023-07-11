UK salaries growing faster than expected





Get Free UK Employment Updates

Every morning we send you our myFT Daily Digest email with the latest UK employment news.

UK wages rose faster than expected and reached record highs in the three months to May, putting pressure on the Bank of England to contain inflation.

Employees’ regular average wages, excluding bonuses, increased at an annual rate of 7.3 per cent in the three months to May, hitting a record high.

That was higher than the 7.1 per cent forecast by analysts polled by Reuters and consistent with the figure during the coronavirus pandemic and in the three months ending April.

Sterling briefly rose above $1.29 against the dollar on Tuesday to a 15-month high before falling back 0.1% on the day to $1.2873. The two-year gold bond yield, which moves in line with expected rates, fell 0.1 percentage point to 5.26%, slightly lowering the level at which traders expect BoE rates to peak early next year.

Gross salary growth, including bonuses, increased faster than expected, from a revised 6.7% in the three months to April to 6.9% in the three months to May.

Average regular salary growth in the private sector from March to May 2023 was 7.7%, the fastest increase outside the pandemic period. The public sector was 5.8%.

YaelSelfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, said:

She added that the rigidity of the UK labor market created a unique situation compared to the US or Europe and that the Bank of England would require higher UK interest rates to bring wages up to comfortable levels.

Markets are pricing in that the BoE will raise bank rates by another half a percentage point at its next meeting on August 3rd.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt joined forces on Monday to call for wage containment, telling a City of London audience that high-pay agreements hinder the fight against inflation.

However, there are signs that the labor market will weaken.

From March to May 2023, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 4%. That beat analysts’ expectations of 3.8%.

The increase in unemployment was driven in part by more people returning to the labor market, with economic inactivity declining by 0.4 percentage points to 20.8% from March to May 2023.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at consulting firm RSM UK, said the labor market is now easing, but not fast enough for the Monetary Policy Committee to reassure.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Job losses continued. Projected vacancies for April through June 2023 were 1,034,000, down 85,000 quarter-over-quarter.

“We still have about 1 million job vacancies, driving inflation even higher,” Hunt said. “Labor market reforms, including expanding free child care next year, will help build the high-wage, high-growth, low-inflation economy we all desire.

Year-over-year growth in salaries was strong across many sectors. The financial and business services sector recorded the largest regular growth rate at 9%, while the manufacturing sector recorded the highest growth rate since comparative records began in 2001 at 7.8%.

Despite strong nominal wage growth, incomes have not kept pace with inflation and currently stand at an annual rate of 8.7%. Adjusting for inflation, gross and regular wages fell by 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said: Working families have suffered from falling living standards for 15 years. Pastors should not be forced to make families poorer.

Additional reporting by Mary McDougall

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/2b6328a4-1cbf-432a-ae4f-e53284982b97 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos