Southern District of New York | U.S. prosecutor announces charges against think tank co-director for acting as an unregistered foreign agent, arms trafficking, violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and making false statements to federal agents





Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, and Christie M. Curtis, Acting Deputy Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of New York Field Office of Investigation (FBI), today announced the unsealing of an eight-count indictment charging GAL LUFT with offenses related to the willful failure to register under the Foreign Agent Registration (FARA), arms trafficking, violations of Iranian sanctions, and misrepresentation to the federal government. officers. LUFT, a US-Israeli dual citizen, was indicted on November 1, 2022 and arrested on February 17, 2023 in the Republic of Cyprus on the charges in the indictment. LUFT later fled after being released on bail while extradition proceedings were ongoing and remains a fugitive.

US Attorney Damian Williams said: As alleged, Gal Luft, a US-Israeli dual citizen and co-director of a Maryland think tank, has engaged in multiple serious criminal schemes. He overturned U.S. foreign agent registration laws to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former high-ranking U.S. government official; he acted as a broker in dangerous arms deals and Iranian oil; and he told several lies about his crimes to law enforcement. As reflected in the charges unveiled today, our Office will continue to work vigorously with our law enforcement partners to detect and hold accountable those who surreptitiously attempt to perpetrate malign foreign influence campaigns here in the United States. .

Acting FBI Deputy Director Christie M. Curtis said, “As alleged, the defendant engaged in multiple schemes to evade sanctions and laws designed to protect our national security. The FBI is committed to defending our nation by enforcing laws designed to promote transparency of foreign influence in the United States.

According to the allegations contained in the indictment, other filed documents, public information and statements made during the court proceedings:[1]

For years, LUFT, a US-Israeli dual citizen who serves as co-director of a Maryland-based think tank, has engaged with others in multiple international criminal schemes.

First, LUFT conspired with others to act in the United States to advance the interests of the People’s Republic of China (China) as agents of principals based in China, without registering as as foreign agents as required by U.S. law. As part of the scheme, while co-director of a Maryland-based nonprofit think tank, LUFT agreed to covertly recruit and pay, on behalf of China-based directors, a former senior government official of the US government (individual -1), including in 2016 when the former official was an adviser to the then-president-elect, to publicly support certain policies toward China without LUFT or individual-1 files a declaration of registration as an agent of a foreign principal with the United States Attorney General, in violation of FARA. Among other things, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 US presidential election, LUFT and a co-conspirator (CC-1), who is a Chinese national and worked for a Chinese non-governmental organization affiliated with a Chinese energy company, created a written dialogue between CC-1 and Individual-1, in which LUFT drafted Individual-1’s responses and included information favorable to China. The dialogue was later published in a Chinese online newspaper and sent, among others, to individuals in the United States, including a journalist and professors from several American universities. When LUFT was writing the dialogue, CC-1 told LUFT that [i]n these articles, we don’t want to give it all away yet, just enough to let people know that it’s [i.e., Individual-1] is in the corridor of the power to be. Just a general political consideration that leaves a lot of room for interpretation and imagination to be completed later. After the alleged conversations were published, LUFT told CC-1 that some information, pro-China, had been hidden between the lines. Shortly after the 2016 election, LUFT and CC-1 also discussed possible roles Individual-1 might have in the incoming US administration and discussed Individual-1 taking a silent trip to China. LUFT replied that [w]We are debating his role in the new administrator. There are all kinds of considerations. . .we should talk ftf [i.e., face-to-face] because there may be a supremely unique opportunity for China.

Second, LUFT conspired with others and attempted to negotiate illicit arms transactions with, among others, certain Chinese individuals and entities. In its role as broker or intermediary, LUFT has endeavored to find both buyers and sellers of certain weapons and other materials, without authorization to do so, as required by United States law, in violation of the arms export control law. Among other things, LUFT worked to negotiate a deal with Chinese companies to sell certain weapons to Libya, including anti-tank launchers, grenade launchers and mortar shells (which LUFT and its associates codenamed toys ). LUFT also worked to broker deals for certain weapons for sale to the UAE, including aerial bombs and rockets. LUFT has further worked to negotiate deals for certain weapons to be sold by a Chinese company in Kenya, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and specifically strike drones, which LUFT has acknowledged. [t]he US does not want to sell[, . . .] hence the opportunity. LUFT also discussed negotiating an arms deal with Qatar and told CC-1 that Israel was not a good go-between as a go-between for the deal because it had the [s]same problem on [] Q [i.e., Qataris] have an uncle [i.e., the United States]. Need a third party. . . . I will activate. In its role as a broker for illicit arms transactions, LUFT worked on a commission basis and traveled to meetings and received and transmitted the necessary documentation to secure the transactions. During a voluntary interview with US law enforcement where he was asked about his involvement in arms trafficking, LUFT made several false statements, including that he had not sought engage in or profit from arms deals.

Third, LUFT conspired with others and attempted to negotiate deals for Iranian oil which he ordered an associate to label as Brazilian oil in an effort to cover up the activity and evade sanctions in violation of US sanctions against Iran and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In its role as broker or intermediary, LUFT solicited buyers and transmitted prices and other information. A letter of offer for Iranian oil that LUFT received indicated that the origin of the oil was Iranian / It can be presented as coming from the United Arab Emirates without Iranian papers. He also helped arrange meetings between Iranian officials and a Chinese energy company to discuss oil deals. During a voluntary interview with U.S. law enforcement where he was asked about his role in brokering Iranian oil deals, LUFT made several false statements, including that he had attempted to prevent oil deals with Iran and had not been present at meetings with Chinese energy. company and the Iranians.

* * *

LUFT, 57, a US-Israeli dual citizen who previously resided in both Maryland and Israel and is now a fugitive, has been charged with the following offenses, which carry the maximum prison terms listed below. The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the accused would be determined by a judge.

Count

Charge

Maximum prison sentence

A

Conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act

Five years

Two

Conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act

Five years

Three

Violation of the Arms Export Control Law (relating to Libya)

20 years

Four

Violation of the Arms Export Control Act (relating to the United Arab Emirates)

20 years

Five

Violation of the Arms Export Control Act (relating to Kenya)

20 years

Six

Make false statements

Five years

Seven

Conspiracy to violate international emergency economic powers law

20 years

Eight

Make false statements

Five years

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI and its New York field office, Counterintelligence Division. Williams also thanked the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs for their assistance.

If you have information on the whereabouts of LUFT, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest US Embassy or Consulate. Tips can be reported anonymously and can also be reported online at tips.fbi.gov.

This case is being handled by the National Security and International Narcotics unit of the bureaus. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel C. Richenthal and Catherine Ghosh are charged with the prosecution, with assistance from Attorney Scott Claffee of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section.

The counts in the indictment are charges only and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the Indictment and the description of the Indictment set forth therein are allegations only, and each fact described is to be treated as an allegation.

