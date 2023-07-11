When is the UK’s next heat wave?





London and the South East have experienced some of the warmest summer days so far. Photo: Getty

The Met Office forecast is predicting rain in July, but when can we expect warmer weather? Here’s an update on another summer heat wave.

Following the hottest June on record, Brits have been waiting for the next British heat wave, but according to the latest weather forecast, it looks like we’ll have to wait quite a bit.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm advisories have been in place for much of the UK over the past seven days, with many forecasters saying ‘wave in the heat’.

A Meteorological Office spokesman said: “Generally unsettled conditions continued throughout the UK during this period, with clear skies mixed with showers, but occasional longer rains are possible.”

“Some showers will be heavy at times and accompanied by thunder.”

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than average this time of year, which proved disappointing, especially after reports that the country could witness another 40-degree heat wave.

July brought rain and thunderstorms following a record-breaking June. Photo: Getty When’s the next heat wave in the UK?

The current five-day outlook looks shaky with various conditions including rain, thunderstorms and sunny weather.

However, as we enter the end of the month, things look a little more promising.

From July 15-24, the Met Office said: The wind will be light at first. That means showers and thunderstorms will move slowly.

“However, there are tentative signs that slightly drier conditions will remain at the end of the month, with fewer showers and longer dry periods, which will result in a little bit warmer.”

Looking further ahead, temperatures are projected to be “slightly above average” from July 25 to August 8, indicating “gradually more stable weather.”

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that temperatures would rise above the average by the end of this month. Photo: Getty

Andrew Marr looks at how the UK should prepare for an ‘El Niño’ heat wave.

How far in advance can heat waves be predicted?

When looking into the next five days, weather bureaus tend to have more accurate forecasts than long-range forecasts that they attribute to the atmosphere.

“The nature of our atmosphere means that it is impossible to advance the weather on any given day by months or even years. On this range, we have to admit that eventually only one can happen, but many outcomes are possible,” they elaborated. .

What is the definition of a heat wave?

Hot weather officially becomes a heat wave when it ‘prolongs a period of warmer weather than is expected for the area throughout the year’.

In the UK, a heat wave title is met when a spot records at least three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that meets or exceeds a temperature threshold. This threshold varies by county in the UK.

