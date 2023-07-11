US accuses head of Israeli-American think tank of being a Chinese agent | Corruption News





Gal Luft, who is a US and Israeli citizen, was arrested in Cyprus in February but fled after being released on bail pending extradition.

The United States has accused the head of a US think tank of being an agent of China, as well as seeking to broker the sale of Iranian arms and oil.

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged Gal Luft, a dual citizen of the United States and Israel, with participating in multiple serious criminal schemes, according to a Justice Department statement released Monday.

Prosecutors say Luft overturned U.S. foreign agent registration laws to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former senior U.S. government official.

The official has not been named.

Additionally, Luft acted as a broker in dangerous arms and Iranian oil deals; and he told multiple lies about his crimes to law enforcement, the statement said.

The 57-year-old was arrested in February at Cyprus airport but fled after being released on bail pending US extradition proceedings, prosecutors said. The Justice Department said it was seeking information on the whereabouts of the Lufts.

A Twitter account bearing Lufts’ name, with more than 15,000 followers, said in a February 18 tweet that he was arrested in Cyprus following a politically motivated extradition request by the United States.

I was never an arms dealer, the tweet adds.

Luft is co-director and founder of the Institute for Global Security Analysis, which describes itself as a Washington, DC-based think tank focused on energy, security and economic trends.

Prosecutors allege Luft brokered a deal for Chinese companies to sell weapons to countries including Libya, the United Arab Emirates and Kenya, despite lacking the license required by US law.

He is also accused of arranging meetings between Iranian officials and a Chinese energy company to discuss oil deals, despite US sanctions against the Middle Eastern country.

Luft has brought corruption allegations against US President Joe Biden’s family, and some Republican politicians have claimed the charges against Luft were an attempt to intimidate a key witness.

