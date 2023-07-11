Corey Taylor Announces UK Tour for November 2023





He also premiered his ferocious new song ‘Post Traumatic Blues’.

Slipknot and Stone Sour’s Corey TaylorAuthor: Scott ColothanPosted 9 hours agoLast updated 9 hours ago

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has scheduled a five-date UK tour in November 2023.

The metal icons kick off their tour on Wednesday 8 November at the Leeds O2 Academy, then visit the Wolverhampton Civic, Manchester Academy, Glasgow O2 Academy and London event team Apollo.

Following the UK show quintet, Corey Taylor heads to mainland Europe to play shows in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Corey Taylors UK dated tickets go on sale at Planet Rock Tickets on Friday 14th July at 9am.

Corey Taylor on stage in Swansea in October 2022

Today’s tour announcement coincides with the premiere of Corey Taylor’s blistering new song Post Traumatic Blues from his second solo album, CMF2, out on Friday, December 15th.

Commenting on the track, Corey Taylor says: Post Traumatic Blues is an attempt to explain to people what it is like to deal with PTSD.

Sometimes people find it so hard to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and lyrically build a bridge between those living with the disease and those trying to help them.

Watch the video for Corey Taylor’s Post Traumatic Blues: An Evening With… Corey Taylor:

Ahead of her UK tour this fall, Corey Taylor will attend a special ‘An Evening With…’ event at Kingston’s Prizm in collaboration with Banquet Records. The event includes an interview with Taylor hosted by Kerrang! Sophie K on the radio, audience Q&A and a few surprises yet to be revealed.

Tickets for this very exclusive event are limited and available right here from 11am on Tuesday, July 11th.

Along with Corey Taylor on vocals and guitar, the CMF2 band is Zach Throne (rhythm/lead guitar), Dustin Robert (drums), Christian Martucci (rhythm/lead guitar) and Eliot Lorango (bass).

Corey Taylors UK Tour Dates:

November 2023

Leeds O2 Academy Wednesday 8th

Wolverhampton Civic Thursday 9th

Manchester Academy Saturday 11th

Glasgow O2 Academy Sunday 12th

London Eventim Apollo Tuesday the 14th

Beside the hordes of Nameless Ghouls, Tobias Forge has adopted several papal guises over the years. From the various incarnations of the Emeritus Pope to Cardinal Copia and Emeritus Pope IV. On the right is Tobias Posey without a mask at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Aether, a nameless ghoul unmasked

In May 2022, Yorkshire musician Chris Catalyst revealed that he had masqueraded as the Nameless Ghoul Aetha on Ghost’s tour. Following the last stadium date of the Ghost’s European Imperatour at Hungary’s Lszl Papp Budapest Sports Arena, Catalyst shared a group photo from backstage and wrote: Playing this fantastic music with these wonderful people runs out of superlatives.” In June 2023, Catalyst confirmed that he is no longer a touring member of Ghost.

Unmasked Nameless Ghoul Fire

Chris Catalyst’s end-of-tour photos also confirmed that Ghost’s Nameless Ghoul lead guitarist Fire (formerly Alpha) is former Bloodbath guitarist Per Eriksson. Fans also gave the Swedish musician’s character the nickname Sodo.

Unmasked John 5

When he performs live with Rob Zombie, guitarist John 5 wears makeup and masks on stage, including an alien-like look at the 2014 Download Festival. The 52-year-old musician was recently recruited to perform as a touring member of Mtley Cre. Sans makeup on stage.

Richie Sambora unmasked

In February 2023, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was revealed as Jacket Potato on the ITV show The Masked Singer. Richie Sambora said of his participation in the show, “(Singing to the potato) took a little bit of time, but once I put it on and that was it! It’s a harsh reality when doing this show. Gas. Everyone knows me so well here. I had a lot of fun! I really enjoyed it.”

Slipknots Sean the Clown Crahan unmasked

Slipknot percussionist #6 Shawn Crahan unveiled his new silver clown mask to the world in May 2019 when the Iowan Masked Metallers premiered their terrifying single ‘Unsainted’. photographer.

Slipknots Mick Thomson Unmasked

Slipknot guitarist #7 Mick Thomson’s metallic hockey mask is so perfect that it has remained relatively unchanged for years. On the right is Mick Thompson crossing the streets of New York without a mask in 2019, before Slipknot appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Bucket head not covered

The highly enigmatic guitarist, wearing a KFC bucket on his head, revealed his identity on his 2013 self-released album ‘Pike 13’. A young Buckethead real name Brian Carroll describes his heartbreaking portrayal of him hugging his deceased father without his mask on.

Slipknots Jay Weinberg took off his mask.

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg and his proper horror show burlap mask. On the right is the devilishly handsome Jay Weinberg without a mask on. Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014 replacing Joey Jordison, who sadly passed away in 2021.

Slipknots Sid Wilson Unmasked

Slipknot turntablist #0 Sid Wilson’s mask changed dramatically in 2019 from his traditional skull and gas mask to a human mask with a deformed black robe, almost Palpatine style. On the right is Sid Wilson without a mask at the premiere of Slipknot: Day Of The Gusano in Beverly Hills.

Limp Bizkits Wes Borland, mask off and no makeup

Chameleon-like Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland constantly brings new looks to the band’s live shows. Combining ruggedly painted make-up and mask, this dazzlingly shocking look is a cross between Salvador Dali, the Joker and an insane aristocrat. Wes Borland without a mask and makeup in a 2017 photo shoot.

Slipknots Corey Taylor mask comes off

Slipknot singer #8 Corey Taylor’s look evolved into an ominous translucent mask in 2019. As Stone Sour’s frontman and arguably Slipknot’s most famous member, if you haven’t been living under a rock for the past 20 years, you’ll be familiar with Corey Taylor unmasked.

GWARs Blothar not covered

Following the untimely death of singer Oderus Urungus (aka Dave Brockie) in 2014, GWAR recruited Blothar – aka Michael Bishop – as their new frontman, complete with the appearance of a pig-faced goblin. On the right, Blothar speaks at the 2015 TED Talk without a mask and a bizarre costume.

Slipknots Alessandro Venturella Exposure

Slipknot bassist Alessandro “Alex” Venturella’s mask changed from a hessian fabric mask to a patterned copper mask in 2019. The sweet-looking man on the right is Alessandro Venturella with his mask off.

Paul Stanley of KISS, mask off and makeup free

Along with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley has been a member of KISS since its founding in 1973, and his alter ego The Starchild has remained unchanged ever since.

Slipknots Jim Root Unmasked

Slipknot guitarist #4 Jim Root wore a Jester mask throughout his career with only minor changes to the design. Why change perfection?! Jim Root is instantly recognizable even without his mask thanks to his luscious, voluminous beard.

Behemoths Nergal mask off and no makeup

One of the standout mainstage acts at Download Festival 2019, Polish blackened death metalr Behemoth created an enigmatic aura on stage led by terrifying lead vocalist Nergal, always wearing eye-catching makeup. On the right is Adam Nergal Darski without makeup at an album signing.

Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Penn unmasks

Before leaving Slipknot under somewhat acrimonious circumstances in April 2019, #3 Chris Fehn donned a unique lyre mask (Pinocchio mask). On the right is Chris Fehn unmasked at the premiere of Shawn Clown Crahan’s film ‘Officer Downe’ in 2016.

Gene Simmons of KISS, mask off and makeup free

Applying his trademark makeup on stage, Gene Simmons adopts The Demon persona.

Eric Singer of KISS, mask off and no makeup

After the death of the late Eric Carr in 1991, new drummer Eric Singer did not adopt his The Fox persona. Instead, he resurrected original drummer Peter Criss’ The Catman look.

Tommy Thayer of KISS, mask off and makeup free

Tommy Thayer, who joined KISS permanently in 2002, jumped straight into Ace Frehley’s platform heels to design The Spaceman makeup.

Nameless ghoul ghost unmasked

In March 2017, a Swedish musician named Martin Persner shared a video claiming that he was formerly a Nameless Ghoul from Ghost called Omega. After seven years of activity, he left the band in July 2016.

Slipknot Tortilla Man unmasked

When Tortilla Man replaced percussionist Chris Fehn in 2019, Slipknot shrouded their identity in mystery. However, it didn’t take long for fans to reveal that Tortilla Man was actually Michael Pfaff, the keyboard player for M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s side project, Dirty Little Rabbits.

