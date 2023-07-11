Something amazing is coming to US smartphones on July 11





Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Something big is happening this week: a new smartphone is coming out in the United States. It’s not a special thing, as new phones aren’t exactly rare, but it comes from a brand that hasn’t released a phone in the US before, and that really makes it extra special.

It deserves your full attention, not because it’s so rare, but because — finally — buyers have more choice.

When was the last time this happened? Essential PH-1 Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

I live in the UK and it’s normal to have multiple brands of phones to choose from. Whether I have $200 or $2,000 to spend on a new phone, I can be assured that my choice extends far beyond Samsung-only or Apple-only devices. In addition to brands with a presence in the United States – OnePlus, Motorola and Google, for example – Oppo, Huawei, Realme and Honor also sell their devices here.

The list also currently includes Nothing, the tech brand launched by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. The Nothing Phone 1 may have had a very limited release in the US, but it was sold online, in stores and through a carrier in the UK from the start. But that will change on July 11, when the Nothing Phone 2 is announced, and it will officially be available in the US from day one.

It’s impossible to overstate how important this is, so to give some context to those who aren’t as deeply involved in the world of smartphones as the Mobile section of Digital Trends, we’re pretty sure the latest Once a previously unknown brand released a new phone in the US back in 2017 when the Essential PH-1 hit the scene. Before that, the Nextbit Robin arrived in 2016 and Pei’s former company, OnePlus, arrived in 2014.

It’s a rare event Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

So that’s three new brands over a period of about 10 years. Phones from companies like Planet Computers, Blu and Unihertz don’t really matter, as the devices are never launched to much fanfare and are sold mostly through Amazon or are crowd-funded. They have their place but don’t seem to be targeting the mainstream. It’s also highly unlikely you’ll be able to name the CEO of Blu or Planet Computers, but mention Carl Pei’s name in tech circles and you’ll get plenty of nods.

Razer (which eventually acquired Nextbit) and TCL struck a much bigger deal on phones released in the US during this timeframe, but they don’t count either. Both are brand names that many more people would likely recognize, with gamers familiar with Razer products and TV enthusiasts familiar with TCL’s expertise in displays. Amazon’s failed Fire Phone falls under the same umbrella, as does Palm, which resurrected a previously hugely popular brand.

In recent years, bigger names have stopped selling phones in the US, with TCL dropping BlackBerry, Huawei ending its run almost before it started, and LG dropping phones altogether in 2021. No news brand only came to take LG. instead, and instead his departure helped HMD Global sell more mid-priced Nokia phones, and Motorola capitalized on its long brand history to gain market share. There’s never been a better time to shake things up.

Pizazz Essential Concept front and rear view of the Nothing Phone 2 SmartPrix

Of the three brands I mentioned earlier, only OnePlus still exists. Without the arrival of new brands, it’s business as usual in the US market, and while it’s not stagnating, it lacks spice. It’s imperative. Nothing suffers the same fate, and luckily the accompanying product is oozing with pizzazz and unlike anything you’ve seen.

Obviously it has flashing lights on the back, a feature taken from the Nothing Phone 1, which had more uses than you might initially think. It’s truly unlike anything else, and if the Nothing Phone 1’s build quality and reliability are up to snuff, there’s no risk of encountering a Pixel-like corner-flip when it comes to to get a good one. We have a good idea of ​​the specs, which look good, and we’re also pretty confident the price will be on the safe side of a Galaxy S23.

Then you have Carl Pei. A charismatic CEO who seems to love technology as much as we do and who is never afraid to bend the rules to get the word out about Nothing. We’ve seen how it worked with OnePlus and its love for a good marketing stunt. They may not all have been welcome, but they were never dull, and if you want people to pay attention in a market dominated by two massive names, you need to make a splash.

Go out and talk to the folks at Nothing Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re in the US and have an interest in technology and smartphones, you should be jumping for joy as the imminent arrival of Nothing and the Nothing Phone 2 approaches. Get out there and shout it to the streets, tell your neighbor, the person at Starbucks, and anyone who seems to be listening. Solar eclipses happen more frequently than new phones come out in the US, so you certainly won’t overstate the importance of the event.

Yes, the event. It’s set at 8:00 a.m. PT on July 11, and you should watch it. You should also consider the Nothing Phone 2 as your next smartphone, if it’s as good as expected, and tell others to do the same. Indifference, or a cursory glance before just picking up a Galaxy A54, risks killing the best US newcomer we’ve seen in a decade, and the more failures the less likely it will be never considered worth trying.

It’s easy to think that the arrival of the Nothing Phone 2 isn’t special or important. New stuff comes out every day, after all. But it’s important, and the very act of launching Nothing in the US is to be applauded, as it’s surely no easy task for a company, let alone a company with only a handful of products on its assets that didn’t even exist in 2020. Nothing comes to America with the right product, as long as it lives up to our expectations. It is your responsibility not to let it fade into oblivion. Nothing has OnePlus’ DNA, so for the sake of the US phone market, let’s make this another OnePlus-style success story.

You can read what we think of the Nothing Phone 2 in our in-depth review here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/why-the-nothing-phone-2-launch-in-the-us-is-important/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos