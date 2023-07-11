Record pay rises in UK put pressure on rate hikes | economics





Wages rose at a faster-than-expected pace in May, putting pressure on the Bank of England to raise borrowing costs at its next meeting in August.

In the three months to May, earnings growth recorded 7.3% year-over-year, which was due to the strongest increase in private sector salary growth outside the pandemic period of 7.7%, the Office for National Statistics said. It is the joint highest since 2001, when the modern record began.

City analysts expected wage growth to moderate to 7.1%. Salary growth was also revised up to 7.3% from 7.2% the previous month.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt warned at the Mansion House annual dinner on Monday that wage containment would be needed to bring down high inflation.

The Governor said current levels of price and wage growth are not in line with lowering inflation to 8.7% from the government’s target of 2%.

Salary versus inflation chart with consumer price inflation in red and normalized average weekly earnings in blue

ONS data showed that real wages, adjusted for inflation, fell 0.8% despite higher headline wage growth.

Labor and Pensions Minister Mel Stride said the government should do the right thing to reduce wage inflation by curbing public sector wage demands.

What really matters is that the Bank of England is doing its job on the monetary side with higher interest rates. [is] That the government is doing the right thing with fiscal policy to accommodate it.

And that means leaning as much as possible to controlling wage growth, primarily in the public sector.

unemployment chart

ONS said public sector wages rose 5.8 per cent in the three months to May, while earnings rose 9 per cent in the financial and business services sector, which covers municipal, accounting and legal professions, advertising and marketing.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said the government must stop scapegoating workers for its failures.

He added: Wages do not drive inflation and they are not keeping up with it. Wages lag even further in public and low-wage private sector industries.

vacancy chart

Labor and pensions spokesman Jonathan Ashworth accused the government of failing to provide skills training and help people who left the labor market during the pandemic get back to work.

The UK is the only G7 country with a lower employment rate than it was before the pandemic, and real wages have fallen once again, he said, just as more and more families are feeling the devastating effects of the Tory mortgage bomb.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said despite a drop in job openings from 1.3 million to 1 million since January, employers are under pressure to pay higher wages as they compete for skilled workers.

ONS data also indicates that the job market is cooling at a faster rate than predicted, with the unemployment rate rising from 3.8% to 4% and employment growth slowing.

City analysts expected employers to retain workers even as the bank’s key rate was raised to 5 per cent.

Some economists said falling job vacancies and rising unemployment should convince banks that already high interest rates are dampening the economy.

Samuel Tombs, Chief UK Economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said: “Signs that the labor market is rapidly easing support the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee’s argument that the rate hike cycle should be stopped soon.

But he conceded that the high level of wage growth dampened prospects for another rate hike in August, which would mark the 14th consecutive rise.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment, said rising unemployment indicates that higher interest rates are starting to hurt some employers, and large wage increases are likely to last for years without government action. People are back to work.

Over 2 million people say they want to work but are outside the workforce.

The UK is one of the few large European countries where the number of inactive workers has increased since 2019, leading to a drop in the employment rate.

ONS figures show that the situation improved after an increase in the number of people over 55 who reported returning to work and a decrease of 2,000 in the number of people enrolled for a longer period in the three months to the end of May. – Late disease.

However, the employment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 76%, down 0.6 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/11/uk-pay-growth-interest-rate-rise-jeremy-hunt-inflation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos