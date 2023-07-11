The United States promised cluster bombs to Ukraine. In Laos, civilians are still being killedExBulletin





View of a collection of defused cluster bombs and grenades used by an international bomb disposal group for training in Savannakhet, Laos, May 2, 2006. Jerry Redfern/LightRocket via Getty Images .

Lewis M. Simons, Pulitzer Prize winner, is the author of To Tell the Truth: My Life as a Foreign Correspondent.

They look more like toys than weapons of death and mayhem. Bright yellow, red or black, some look like whistling balls, others like miniature windmills, robots and transformers. They are too tempting for any girl or boy to ignore, let alone children in remote villages in the hinterland of a country where almost three quarters of the population live in extreme poverty. This country is Laos. And illusory toys are cluster bombs.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the CIA-paid mercenaries and US Air Force pilots who dropped them from the skies had their own hot, fuzzy names for their deadly cargo: “bomblets” or ” bombies”. I used to chat with some of these CIA fliers at the White Rose, a bar and brothel in Vientiane, the capital, where they drank and danced with naked prostitutes. Many pretentious and satiated Americans, who towered over the tiny Lao women, were weighted down with thick 24-karat gold chains slung around their necks and wrists. If they were ever captured by the wicked, they sang, they would buy their freedom with the gold.

The pilots, in their AC-130s and B-52s, had a dual mission: first and foremost, to intercept communist North Vietnamese troops and materiel traversing the so-called Ho Chi Minh Trail winding through the redoubts of densely forested mountain of Laos to the south. Vietnam. Second, crush the native communist force, the Pathet Lao, mostly encamped around the Plain of Jars, located where the palm-shaped trunk of the country meets the crown. There, three millennia ago, local inhabitants buried cremated human remains in thousands of massive stone jars, some up to 9 feet tall, which still peek out from the flat landscape.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered the bombing of the area to begin and named it Operation Barrel Roll. But to Americans on the ground, the campaign quickly became known as “The Secret War.” It is no secret at all, however, that the United States never declared war on Laos. Moreover, Washington has not declared war on North Vietnam either, preferring to downplay the fighting that has claimed the lives of 58,200 Americans and 3 million North and South Vietnamese as a “police action”. . Diplomatic relations with Laos, admittedly tense, have never been broken. The United States Embassy in Vientiane remained open throughout.

Between 1964 and 1973, the Americans carried out 580,000 bombing raids over Laos, according to Defense Department figures. That equates to an almost incomprehensible plane load every eight minutes for nearly a decade. By the time of the last sortie in April 1973, Pentagon statistics reveal, US planes had dropped 2,093,100 tons of ordnance on the landlocked country, which is about twice the size of Pennsylvania, with a population then less than 3 million. Laos remains to this day the most bombed country in the history of the world more than Japan, Germany and Great Britain during the Second World War.

Lao scrap dealers buy metal cluster bomb casings and airplane parts from villagers in Laos, 1991. Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket via Getty Images

Peter Charlesworth/LightRocket via Getty Images

By the time the three former Indochinese states of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos were seized by communist governments, 200,000 civilians and soldiers, or one-tenth of Laos’ population, had been killed; 50,000 of the civilians were victims of cluster bombs.

What makes cluster bombs in Laos particularly insidious is that the large number that initially did not explode remain deadly all these decades later. Because bombs are designed to detonate just before they hit the ground, very little pressure or movement can cause a misfire to explode instantly. An estimated 80 million more than 30% of those dropped failed to explode. The weapons that President Biden promised Ukraine would have a much lower ‘dud’ rate; as low as 2.35%, according to Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder.

Less than 1% of sleeper bombs have been cleared since the end of the war in Laos. About 20,000 civilians were killed during the same period. Although their numbers are gradually decreasing, thousands of people continue to be killed, crippled and disfigured. Half of the victims are children.

I first visited Laos in 1967, when I was based in Saigon as a neophyte war correspondent for the Associated Press. Trying to get my bearings, I spent most of this week-long visit to Vientiane, interviewing Lao government officials and some of the American diplomats who selected bombing targets on maps behind the fortified walls and without US Embassy windows. And, full disclosure, drinking my share of White Rose beers.

On subsequent visits, I have wandered further. In a small village not far from the Plaine des Jarres cemetery, ground zero for the day, I met children and their parents who had survived bomb drops, only to be seriously injured by inadvertently stepping on or digging up unexploded bombs.

Running along a dusty red dirt road through a small village, five boys who, seeing my strange face, suddenly and loudly stopped. I spoke through my interpreter to a small, dark-skinned boy whose left arm ended just above the elbow and whose left eye socket was sealed with pink scar tissue. His name, he said, was Nai. He was 7 years old.

Like almost all the children in the village, as well as most of the adults, Nai said, he regularly collected bits of metal to melt down and remelt into useful objects. Spoons were a favorite. Everyone knew recovery work was dangerous, he said, so “we take care of ourselves”. But no matter how careful, accidents have happened. His had happened two years before. “I was scraping dirt around a metal ball with my fingers,” he said. “It exploded in my hand.”

He turned to his friends. One had a cobweb of fine scars across his face, from cheek to cheek. Another was missing four toes from one foot. Another pulled up a dirty undershirt and showed me vertical rows of scars on his sunken stomach. Nai stared back at me and burst out laughing. The boys howled with laughter and ran away. “Life goes on,” said my interpreter.

In 2016, Barack Obama, the only US president to ever visit Laos, pledged $90 million to a three-year US-Lao project to clear the tens of millions of unexploded bombs. Seven years later, the clearing operation is dragging on. Munitions experts say it could take a century.

